‘Who Is That?’: Fans Blast Orlando Scandrick For Pretending Not to Know His Ex Fiancé Draya Michele

Free agent NFL player Orlando Scandrick and his ex-fiancé Draya Michele called off their engagement last December. However, the football star seemingly has no recollection of ever knowing the former “Basketball Wives” star.

The former Dallas Cowboy cornerback posted a photo on his Instagram page of him wearing a black-and-white checkered shirt along with a pair of ripped blue jeans. The star was standing behind a large fireplace, and he captioned the photo, “Got it out the mud it’s such a beautiful story !😎.”

Orlando Scandrick posted up behind a fireplace. @orlandoscandrick/Instagram

Fans flooded the former football player’s account with comments about Michele. However, one particular comment stood out the most to Scandrick.

Draya Michele with her hand around her ex-fiancé Orlando Scandrick @drayamichele/Instagram

A fan expressed her sadness over their breakup by saying, “Man I hate that you are not with @drayamichele But I get it. Just keep going you and great things will happen.” The football sensation responded to her comment by saying, “Who is that?”

Fans felt like Scandrick disrespected the model; especially since the former couple have a three-year-old son together named Jru Scandrick. Users took to the ‘Gram to express how they felt about Scandrick’s comment.

One user said, “Thats just f–cked up and disrespectful how do you ask to marry @drayamichele have a child by her then say you don’t know her I CAN’T TF….”

“You ain’t gone be saying “who” when that child support hit. 😂,” said a second fan.

“Stop being a clown, it doesn’t matter what happened for the break up. That is the mother of your son. You better believe I would slap the piss out my pops mouth for disrespecting my mother . Regardless of what she did. Got my point. Be a example to your son,” said a third user.

A fourth fan said, “Awwww you hurt hurt still huh lol.”

Orlando Scandrick holding his son Jru Scandrick @orlandoscandrick/Instagram

Scandrick and Michele had an on-again,-off-again relationship from 2013 until the pair officially split in 2019. Fans speculated the reality star was dating New York Giants wide receiver Corey Coleman after the pair was spotted having dinner together in New York. However, Michele shut the rumors down and confirmed they were just friends.