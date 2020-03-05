‘Cute as a Button!’: Kandi Burruss’ 3-Month-Old Daughter Steals the Shine In Jamaica Vacation Photos

It’s safe to say Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker‘s infant daughter is already living the good life.

At just three months old, baby Blaze Tucker traveled to another country and experienced the jet life in Jamaica. Burruss and her family visited the Royalton Blue Waters resort in Montego Bay and seemed to enjoy themselves.

Kandi Burruss’ daughter Blaze Tucker @hauseofglam/Instagram

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star posted adorable pictures of baby Blaze smiling up a storm while at the swimming pool. The infant served fashionista vibes, sporting a polka dot green swimsuit with matching sunglasses.

Kandi Burruss’ daughter Blaze Tucker @hauseofglam/Instagram

Burruss’ images showed her and Todd Tucker holding Blaze in their arms. She captioned the post, ” It’s @blazetucker’s first vacation! She seems to be enjoying herself. 🏖 @royaltonbluewaters #royaltonbluewaters”

Over 254,000 fans liked the mother of three’s family photos and gushed over baby Blaze.

“Blaze is absolutely adorable! Thos green glasses are just too much! 😂 Fashion Diva already yasssssssss Blaze 💚. Awww!!! God bless her. She’s beautiful ❤️🇵🇷”

“She’s absolutely adorable and cute as a dang button!! Congratulations Mom, Dad and Big Brother Ace💙💞”

“She is cute as a button she’s lucky to have you guys in her life have an awesome day. This is so precious ❤️”

“Aww so cute! I love those cheeks. She’s a baby doll.❤ She in her swimsuit and shades ❤️ wow time flies”

Baby Blaze’s official Instagram page also has a picture of her taking a nap on the beach. The caption read, ” I’m loving this beach bum life! My first vacation 🏖”

Ace Tucker, Kandi Burruss, Blaze Tucker, Todd Tucker, Riley Burruss and Kaela Tucker @kandi/Instagram

Kandi and Todd welcomed their daughter via surrogate in November and didn’t reveal her identity to the public until December. She’s the youngest of four, and has big sister Kaela Tucker, 22, Riley Burruss, 17 and Ace Tucker, 4.

Both the “RHOA” actress and Tucker initially were nervous about having their daughter via surrogacy, but they apparently made the right decision.

“Todd and I are both nervous about it,” Kandi told the Daily Dish in November 2018. “I think it’s easier for Todd to handle or deal with because as a man he’s used to somebody else carrying the baby. But for me it’s a little bit harder for me to deal with the thought because I’m supposed to carry my own kids in my mind. But, hey, with science, it’s made other options to be able to make it happen.”