‘Wamp Wamp’: ‘LHHNY’ Fans Have no Sympathy for Juelz Santana After Kimbella Reads His Emotional Prison Letter

It looks like “Love and Hip Hop: New York” viewers aren’t giving Juelz Santana a slap on the wrist when it comes to his legal matters.

The Dipset artist was sentenced to 27 months in prison in 2018 after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and carrying a weapon on an aircraft. On the March 2 episode, his wife Kimbella Vanderhee explained how his absence took an emotional toll on his family. She added that she missed her husband dearly and was holding down “the fort” until he returned.

Atlanta, Ga. – October 7: Juelz Santana and Kimbella attend 2018 A3C Festival at Georgia Freight Depot on October 7, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

The episode also showed Vanderhee receiving an emotional letter from a jailed Santana and reading it to his family and their children.

“Not being able to be there with y’all hurts so much. I can’t began to explain how I feel,” Vanderhee tearfully read. “To baby Santana I’m sorry I missed your birth, sorry I’m not there to see and hold you, take your first steps, say your first words, take bubble baths with you. But I promise to make it up to you.”

Santana’s mother and children sat around Vanderhee also in tears. “LHHNY” viewers on the other hand felt Santana was “selfish” for partaking in illegal activities which led to him being separated from his family.

“I love how she said the system broke her family up when Juelz was the one who when to the airport with a gun on his own 😕”

“Heartbreaking for her kids that their dad had to be a selfish irresponsible asshole, and get himself in this situation, they really don’t deserve to go through this. 😔”

“I don’t feel bad for him at all… he wasn’t thinking of his family and now because of his decision he’s missing important moments in their lives. I only feel sorry for the children, they have to suffer due to selfishness wamp wamp 😭.”

“Juelz had every reason not to be a number , after breaking out of the institutionalised cage that America puts black men , yet he did something stupid and landed himself in jail and now his whole family is crying cos of his absence. There is nothing sexy about jail.”

Last season, Santana admitted to being on drugs when he brought a gun to the airport. He also apologized to his family for his mistake. He and Vanderhee have a total of three children together. Their youngest child is eight months old.