‘Walking Chandelier’: Keyshia Ka’oir Stuns Fans With Her Elaborate Diamond Jewelry Set

Keyshia Ka’oir came through dripping on the ‘Gram when she posted a photo of her showing off her expensive diamond jewelry. The model sported a diamond watch, a few diamond rings, multiple diamond necklaces, blinged-out bracelets, and sparkly diamond earrings — all while holding up a peace sign with her pink stiletto nails and gracefully rocking a light pink hairstyle.

The model was iced out in silver and captioned her photo, “So Icey🌸💧.” Fans loved her drip and showed their love for her on social media.

Keyshia Ka’oir dripping in diamonds @keyshiakaior/Instagram

“Walking chandelier 💎💎💎🔥🥵,” said a user.

A second fan commented, “BURR ❄️.”

“Sooooooooooo icy 🥶,” said a third user.

“Dammm soo icy ❄️ wifey😍😍,” commented a fourth user.

A fifth fan said, “Seriously, do you have body guards around you? I hope so!!! I love the diamonds ❤️.”

“Damn sis. That’s a wholeeee lotta ziamonds. ❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️,”a sixth fan said.

The model is not new to showing off her ice to the public. Just last year, her husband, rapper Gucci Mane, gifted the star with a 60-carat diamond ring for Valentine’s Day. Her custom diamond cost over $1 million and was gifted to her as a present for holding the “I Get the Bag” rapper down during his three-year stay in a federal prison. The rapper told fans he gave his wife such an elaborate gift to make up for all of the Valentine’s Day celebrations he had missed in the past.

Gucci Mane shows off the 60-carot diamond ring he bought Keyshia Ka’oir. @laflare1017/Instagram

The couple appears to like shopping for their ice. According to TMZ, the model spent over $250,000 on a jewelry shopping spree in 2018. She allegedly bought a total of four custom-made bracelets and chains with Baguette diamonds. Her diamonds weighed in at a total of 120 carats, and the charms on her bracelets were images of a sports car, her name, a shopping bag, and Gucci Mane’s record label logo.