‘I Didn’t See it Like How She Saw it’: Nene Leakes Contradicts Wendy Williams’ Claim That She, Marlo Hampton and Talk Show Host Were Racially Profiled at Bergdorf Goodman

Wendy Williams, Nene Leakes, and Marlo Hampton headed out on the town last weekend for a girls shopping spree in New York City. The ladies stopped by the high-end department store Bergdorf Goodman in hopes of getting some retail therapy. However, the trio’s girls weekend turned sour when they were reportedly discriminated against at the store.

(From left) Nene Leakes, Wendy Williams, Marlo Hampton. (Photos: @neneleakes/Instagram, @wendyshow/Instagram, @marlohampton/Instagram)

The talk show host told viewers on “The Wendy Williams Show” that she and the girls were racially profiled at the department store. She said, “It was the three of us … takeover. And can I tell you something about security? They treated us like the ’hood that they treat ‘us’. Yep. And that’s alls I’m gonna say. You can earn what you want, you can do what you want. But when you are what you are, you better not be surprised at how people treat you.”

Wendy Williams and Nene Leakes at dinner in New York City. @neneleakes/Instagram

Williams explained to fans that the ladies had a full day. The trio grabbed lunch earlier in the day, followed by their trip to Bergdorf Goodman. Wendy told fans that Hampton charged a whole bunch of items to her credit card at the high-end store. In addition, the talk show host implied that security followed the ladies around the store as if they were up to something suspicious.

Hampton hasn’t addressed the alleged incident, but while Leakes visited “The Breakfast Club,” she had this to say. “I was there but I didn’t see it like how she saw it. I didn’t see it like how Marlo saw it.”

She continued, “I feel like her and Marlo were like playing a little bit in the store like playing around laughing. I don’t know. I didn’t get it. Marlo mentioned it to me, she said ‘Do you know that security has been following us since we got here?’ I said, ‘really.’ I didn’t pay them any attention. And Marlo said to me, ‘I think they’re fascinated,’ so I just thought oh, okay.”

However, Williams told fans she had to bring the incident to light so viewers are aware of how she was treated at the high-end department store.

Marlo Hampton and Nene Leakes in New York City getting ready for their interview on “Watch What Happens Live!” with Andy Cohen. @marlohampton/Instagram

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast members were in New York City for their taping of “Watch What Happens Live!” which premiered on March 1. Williams and Leakes have appeared to be friends for quite some time. The talk show host made her debut on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” via telephone on the March 1 episode of the reality show. Leakes called Williams for advice on attending an event put on by Marc Daly and her frenemy Kenya Moore.

Start at the 9:05 mark