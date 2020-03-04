Kevin Hart, Dave Chappelle, Jamie Foxx and Martin Lawrence to Headline Netflix’s First Comedy Festival

Jamie Foxx, Dave Chappelle, Kevin Hart and Martin Lawrence will headline Netflix’s first-ever comedy festival, called “Netflix Is A Joke Fest.”

The festival will run from April 27 to May 3, and shows will take place in different venues all across Los Angeles. There will also be Q&A’s during the event, as well as sketch comedy showcases and podcast recordings.

Dave Chappelle (left) and Kevin Hart (right) are just two of the comedians who will headline Netflix’s first comedy festival in Los Angeles, starting in April. (Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Sport via Getty Images)

There will be more than 100 live comedy performances for the festival as well, and they’ll be held in at least 20 different venues across the city. Other comedians scheduled to take the stage during that week include Marlon Wayans, Wanda Sykes, Arsenio Hall, and Deon Cole.

“It’s our honor to transform L.A. for one week into the funniest place on earth,” said Netflix’s Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos in a press release. “This festival is a unique celebration of the art of comedy, and the role it plays in reflecting our lives and defining culture.”

“It’s a chance for comedy lovers to come together and see their favorite artists, as well as discover new ones, and for us to be able to share the electricity and excitement of the festival in Los Angeles with Netflix members around the world,” added Sarandos.

On the last night of the festival, people like Chappelle, Hart, Chris Rock, Whoopi Goldberg, and Jerry Seinfeld will honor the first class of what’s being called The Hall, which is a hall of fame for comedians. Richard Pryor will be one of the people inducted.

Tickets for the different shows are already available for purchase.

Plus, Foxx will be one of the stars to kick things off, since he’ll be hosting two shows at the Hollywood Palladium on April 29. Lawrence will host another Palladium show the following night.

Cole, meanwhile, will be bringing his “Coleology Tour” to the Regent that same evening, and Chappelle will play The Hollywood Bowl on May 2.