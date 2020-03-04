‘Keep Me Out of It’: Evelyn Lozada’s Beauty Photo Goes Left When Troll Brings Up Her Ex Carl Crawford’s Drama With Megan Thee Stallion

Evelyn Lozada wants nothing to do with the drama between Megan Thee Stallion and her son’s father Carl Crawford, which she stated on Instagram.

On Tuesday, March 3, Lozada shared a photo of herself in a long white dress with red leaf designs on it. She’s also wearing sandals and has her hair out.

Evelyn Lozada (left) said she wants nothing to do with the drama between her ex Carl Crawford (right) and Megan Thee Stallion (center). (Photos: Robin L Marshall/Getty Images Entertainment, Taylor Hill/FilmMagic via Getty Image, Jeff Gross/Getty Images Sport via Getty Images)

“This hair was made for flipping 💋😜,” wrote Lozada in the caption.

While many said they loved the dress and admired Lozada’s looks, one person brought up Megan.

“Your baby daddy is wilding,” someone wrote. “Tell him to free meg.”

Lozada then shot back.

“Did you ask any of his other BM’s this?” she wrote. #KeepMeOutOfIt.”

@evelynlozada Instagram

If you missed it, Megan took to Instagram Live on March 1 and accused her record label 1501 Certified Entertainment and Crawford, its founder, of blocking her attempts to release new music. Megan said it was because she asked the label to renegotiate her contract.

“So now they telling a b—h that she can’t drop no music. It’s really just, like, a greedy game,” Megan explained. “I wasn’t trying to leave the label … I just want to renegotiate some s–t.”

Megan has since filed a lawsuit against her label, as well as Crawford for $1 million dollars in damages. On Tuesday, Crawford spoke to Billboard about the suit and denied Megan’s claims.

“It’s a whole lie,” he said. “Nothing is true that she said. Me being greedy and taking money from her, that’s crazy. I never tried to take nothing from her. The only thing we ever did was give, give, give.”

“Let’s talk about your contract,” Crawford continued. “It’s a great contract for a first-timer. What contract gives parts of their masters and 40 percent royalties and all that kind of stuff? Ask Jay-Z to pull one of his artists’ first contracts and let’s compare it to what Megan got … I guarantee they won’t ever show you that.”

Underneath Lozada’s beauty post, someone else brought up Megan and Crawford as well.

“Lmfaooooooo Meg fans want smoke!” that person wrote.