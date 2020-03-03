‘Y’all Remind Me 10 Times a Month’: Michelle Williams Laughs About Her Epic Fall in Performance on ‘106 & Park’

Michelle Williams said she’s got time today! The singer took a moment to join fans on not only a walk down memory lane but also an opportunity to poke fun at her legendary fall while performing on BET’s “106 & Park” in 2004.

The video of the fall heard around the globe continues to live on thanks to the internet and society’s unwavering use of social media that refuses to let the epic moment die.

"Michelle Williams" aint been the same since she fell on 106 and park that day pic.twitter.com/wbHC4jK5ay — The Bachelor (@kingdaved) November 12, 2018

While tweeting about how she recently hit her shin on the base of her bed, the Destiny’s Child group member brought the live “Soldier” performance back up.

“Every bruise on my lower leg is from when I hit my shin or from when I fell on 106 and Park ….ok bye!!!

She followed up with, “Well y’all remind me 10x’s a month about it so I thought I’d join in on yalls fun!! #ithappened16yearsagothough 👀🤷”

Michelle Williams hilariously tweets about the time she fell on “106 & Park.” @RealMichellW/Twitter

Clearly the songstress was cackling, so fans had no issue in joining in.

“I’m sorry I would’ve been otf next to her HOLLIN 😂😂”

“The sound of the mic hitting the floor sends me EVERY TIME 🤣🤣🤣”

“Damn they didn’t even try to help her..they just looked and kept going…Savages 😩😂😂

“Kelly wanted to help so bad 🥴 but if my sista keep going Imma keep going! And what Bey do! 🌚”

Michelle Williams is unabashed about her infamous tumble during a 2004 performance on “106 & Park.” Photo: @michellewilliams/Instagram)

For the first time, Williams addressed the fall in 2014 during an interview with Time about her most embarrassing moments while in the group.

“This is the first and last time I will discuss this. That was 10 years ago, I’m over it. So I thank you so much for making me relevant every single day. … Thank you so much, my accounts are bigger because of you.”

While she was on a roll, Williams also revealed she is the voice behind the “hit me” phrase at the start of the group’s hit song “Lose My Breath.”