‘Ok, Snapback’: Fans Swoon over Erica Mena’s Post-Baby Body Photo Following the Birth of Her Daughter

“Love & Hip Hop” franchise reality star Erica Mena is bringing sexy back following the birth of her daughter with rapper, husband and fellow reality star Safaree Samuels on Feb.3.

The mother of two uploaded a photo of herself rocking a Honey Bum white corset top and distressed fold-over jeans. She completed the look with a diamond necklace and watch.

“@honeybum 🥰 Breastfeeding does HER body good!” the 32-year-old captioned the photo.

Erica Mena uploads a photo of her snapback after delivering her newborn daughter on Feb. 3.

@IamErica_Mena/Instagram

Fans were swooning over Mena showcasing her curves after giving birth.

“Ok, snapback.”

“I love that you are showing that your stomach is not perfectly flat after a baby, but you are getting there. You still look great. ‼️”

“Who tf just had a baby? Not you 😩🔥.”

“Looking good after having your baby girl… 😍😍😍.”

“Dang, girl! Bounced back 💕.”

“Baby, where? okayy sis 😍😍😍.”

From the looks of the couple’s Instagram pages, they’re calling their daughter “Baby Samuels.”

People reported that Samuels was on his way to do a show in Rhode Island when Mena’s water broke.

“Sorry to everyone who came out to see me in Rhode Island last night, as I was getting ready to leave my wife’s water broke,” the New York native wrote in a post on Instagram Story.

Mena has a son named King Conde by rapper Raul Conde and Samuels was once in a long-term relationship with rap star Nicki Minaj.

Baby Samuels is the first child between Samuels and Mena. The two wed on Oct. 7, 2019, and announced they’re expecting a baby in a YouTube promo video for “Love & Hip Hop: New York” on Oct.1, 2019.

In the video, viewers can see Samuels rubbing Mena’s belly as she smiled at her soon-to-be husband.

“Wow, wow, it’s a big deal! Very big deal. I didn’t know I was capable of doing this. I’m excited!” Samuels said as Mena chuckled at his remarks.

Recently, Samuels uploaded a heartwarming video of him holding his daughter after she started crying.

“She started crying, and I started shoulder flinging, and it went away,” he wrote.” “😂 She don’t like showing her face 😂 #babysamuels it’s daddy daughter dance month, so imma take advantage 🎉😍 I love how tiny she is 😇.”

Some followers critiqued how Samuels was holding his daughter, while other followers of the MC were gushing over the adorable #GirlDad moment.

“Cherish every minute.. it goes by fast 🧸🎈.”

“So adorable, ur gonna be a great dad 😍.”

“You are the best dad.”

“Awwe super dad.”

“Best feeling in the world.”

“Nice one, dad 😍😍👍.”