‘What Else Can a Man Ask For?’: Tamar Braxton’s Boyfriend Gushes Over Their Relationship

Love is in the air for “Braxton Family Values” reality star/songstress Tamar Braxton and her boo, David Adefeso.

The couple shared their love in a recent Instagram video posted to Braxton’s profile. Onlooking at a beautiful beach, the two can be seen enjoying each other’s company in the video.

“Some of you won’t see the magic. Then again, it’s not for all to see🔮🙏🏼,” Braxton wrote for the caption.

Fans gushed over the happy couple’s video.

“Wow!🔥🔥🔥!beautiful😍😍😍😍😍love you guys as a couple.”

“You guys look very happy ❤️❤️❤️.”

“Amazing, it shows he complete you just happy Congratulations!!!!”

“Happiness looks good on you….your past had to happen in order for to find such a man.”

“So happy for you, Tamar 😭😍We miss you so much.”

Adefeso also climbed into Braxton’s comments expressing his love for her.

“The most beautiful sunset in the world and the most beautiful girl in the world❤️❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥….what else can a man ask for🙏🏽🙏🏽!”

Some fans responded to the businessman asking for the 50-year-old to propose to Braxton, who is eight years younger than him. The two seem to be a match made in heaven, which became even more apparent when they spent Thanksgiving together.

Braxton and her 6-year-old son Logan Vincent Herbert with ex-husband Vincent Herbert celebrated the holiday with Adefeso’s Nigerian family.

Adefeso expressed how much it meant to him that his family took a liking to Braxton and her son in an Instagram post on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019.

“Yesterday, my @tamarbraxton, Beans, and I hosted our first Thanksgiving dinner as a family. My dynamic 80-year-old mom, sister, brother-in-law, and niece, as well as more than 30 close friends of ours, attended. We had a blast!!!” he wrote.

“It always amazes me to see how Tamar and my family took to each other from the moment they met back in Nigeria; they love her, and she loves them right back. During dessert, my mom stood up to speak, and she called Tamar her daughter,” Adefeso continued.

Adefeso went on to explain that frequently African parents get so involved in their children’s relationships and marriages that it “makes life miserable for the daughter-in-law.”

Adefeso made things clear to his family that they must accept Braxton like they accept him or lose him completely.

However, he went on to mention that there are no worries, because his mother treats Braxton like her fourth daughter and Logan like her 13th grandchild.

The couple and Logan also spent Christmas together in Colleyville, Texas.

“Merry Christmas to you and yours…from my two favorite gals, my fav guy and I ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Adefeso wrote for the caption.

Braxton introduced her man to the public when they made a red carpet appearance together at the premiere of “Braxton Family Values” season 6.