‘Do Better’: Joseline Hernandez Fans Question Her Parenting Efforts After Latest Half-Naked Picture

It looks like Joseline Hernandez is receiving backlash for her latest provocative post.

The former “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” star has been showing out on social media lately with a series of super steamy pictures. The images come ahead of her new Zeus reality series “Joseline’s Cabaret,” but many fans apparently disagree with her antics.

Joseline Hernandez. @joseline/Instagram

Wednesday afternoon, Hernandez took to Instagram and uploaded a salacious photo of herself dressed in a pink bra, thong and heels. In the image she posed slightly bending over, showing off her bare bottom.

She captioned the post with three flower emojis.

Fans instantly slammed Hernandez’s post and questioned her behavior as a mother.

“It’s best Bonnie baby isn’t in ur care💯💅🤦”

“Your Daughter… what a example… be careful maybe Stevie can’t get custody…. of your daughter…. perhaps another family member will fight you for custody…this is not cute”

“Come on Joselyn do better. We get it but you have a little girl now. You’re being selfish just thinking about yourself.”

Although Hernandez’s actions or manner of parenting doesn’t always sit well with fans, the reality star has made it clear in prior interviews that she has her daughter’s best interests at heart.

“You know, I think when you become a mother your whole life changes because now you have to care for another person,” Hernandez told the Huffington Post in 2017. “Everything that I went through in my life, I want my daughter not to have to go through. … I think that becoming a mother makes you focus so much more in your business.”

Joseline Hernandez and her daughter Bonnie Bella Hernandez. (Photo: @joseline/Instagram)

Hernandez definitely has her mind on the money and recently announced she’ll be returning to the “LHH” series.

The 33-year-old mother is making her way to the Miami franchise. She originally started on “”LHHATL” in 2012 for six seasons but left the show in 2017 after claiming it portrayed her in a negative light.

Other details about the show are unknown, but it’s slated to premiere on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.

Despite the current backlash she received on her latest Instagram post, fans are excited to see Hernandez return back to the small screen.

“Yesssss I missed you on LHH!!!” a fan wrote on December 28th. “She was the only reason I watched and now I’m tuning back in 👏🏾👏🏾.”

Another added, “@joseline You know damn well we missed you tf!”