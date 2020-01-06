‘Big Daddy Don’t Play’: Tiny Harris and T.I. Serve ‘Queen & Slim’ Vibes in Latest Couple Pic Together

Tameka “Tiny” Harris never misses an opportunity to boast about her love with rapper and husband T.I.

The couple seem more in love than ever as they kick off the new year to a romantic start. On Sunday evening, the Xscape singer took to Instagram and sent a thoughtful and heartfelt message to the Atlanta-native rapper, letting him know how much he’s loved.

“U wouldn’t be able to tell frm that beautiful smile but Big Daddy @troubleman31 don’t play no games!!” Tiny wrote on Jan. 5 alongside a picture of her and T.I. posted up together.

T.I. and Tiny Harris. @majorgirl/Instagram

She added the hashtags, “#MyProtector,” #MyHubby, #Mine #AlwaysFeelSafeWhenImWitHim 👑💘😋💋.”

Tiny’s post received over 189,000 likes and a swarm of flattering remarks on their love.

“Such a beautiful couple!!! So glad you guys worked things out!!! ❤️ You know unc don’t play about you Tiny”

“Real unconditional Black love is a beautiful thing 🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤 @majorgirl so happy that you guys were able to heal and move forward with each other!”

“This era’s queen and slim rendition. I love y’all so much yall inspire me everyday 👑”

“I love both of you💯💯💯always🙏🙏🙏 for you guys cant wait for new season”

Tiny and T.I. have been married for more than nine years and have been together for nearly 20 years.

The couple share a blended family of seven children, including T.I.’s children from his previous relationships Messiah Harris, 19, Domani Harris, 18, Deyjah Harris, 18; Zonnique Pullins, 23, from Tiny’s previous relationship; and their three together, King Harris, 14, Major Harris, 10, and Heiress Harris, 3.

(From left) Messiah Harris, Domani Harris, King Harris, Heiress Harris, T.I., Tiny Harris, Major Harris, Zonnique Pullins, and Deyjah Harris pose in front of a portrait photo of T.I.’s late sister Precious Harris. (@majorgirl/Instagram)

Tiny and T.I. just wrapped up filming season 3 of “T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle.” The series is slated to air 12 new episodes this year, although a specific date hasn’t been named, according to Deadline.

“Friends & Family” will also depict the lives of their close friends, including Toya Wright, 36, her two daughters Reginae Carter, 21, and Reign Rushing, 1, and Wright’s fiancé Robert “Red” Rushing. Also included in the cast are Monica Denise and her two sons Romelo and Ramone Hill, Letoya Luckett, her husband Tommie, and that couple’s nearly 1-year-old daughter Gianna Iman.