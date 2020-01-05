‘You Got This’:Malysia Pargo Receives Outpouring of Support From Fans After Posting About a Rocky 2019

Throughout 2019 Malaysia Pargo posted photos to social media full of smiles, happy moments with her family and friends and modeled her chic wardrobe, but what she didn’t show the world were the trials and tribulations she was enduring.

A day after ushering in the new year, Pargo shared a lengthy Instagram post stating the past year had been a roller coaster full of ups and downs.

Malaysia Pargo reflects on lesson learned in 2019. @malaysiainthecity/Instagram

“Last year was a roller coaster 🎢 full of ups & downs. But I made [it] through. God has blessed me to see another day with my beautiful children. He has protected me through seen & unseen hurdles. Love interests that came in the form of Love, but was a test of faith to not repeat past mistakes. Friends with fake smiles, but really want a front row seat to my failure. Through it all, I will always keep my eyes up above for the right guidance. Keep this beautiful heart in the right place ..” wrote Pargo.

Fans of the Compton native took to the comments section to share an outpouring of support and words of encouragement.

“You are worthy my sister ❤️”

“🙏🙏💕💕You got this 💪💪”

“U go momma! 🙌”

Despite her private issues, fans noted the ex-wife of former NBA player Jannero Pargo seemed “so at peace” in the Jan. 2 photo that had almost 40,000 likes by the next day. She was dressed in an all-black outfit with knee-high boots while posing in a Christmas-decorated living room and sporting her honey blond hairdo.

Although she didn’t drop any hints as to which so-called friends were really wolves in sheep’s clothing, a week prior to the new year, the mother of three may have hinted at disloyal people in her life through a post showing off her latest Fashion Nova threads.

Dressed in a sequined camouflage jogger set, the “Basketball Wives” cast member posed for a photo with a somber look on her face. She captioned the photo “Don’t cheat yourself being loyal to the underserving.”

Fans reminded her she’s above what she’s been through and that the best is yet to come.

“Keep striving for the stars ⭐”