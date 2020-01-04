Hurt Bae?: ‘Black Ink Crew’ Boss Ceaser Emanuel Seemingly Takes Jab at Miss Kitty After Ryan Henry Drama

From the looks of things, it seems “Black Ink Crew” star Ceaser Emanuel could still be in his feelings over Miss Kitty.

Last season, human resources head Sky Days claimed Kitty slept with “Black Ink Crew: Chicago” star Ryan Henry. The rumor struck a nerve with Emanuel, who was once romantically involved with Kit, and eventually led to him firing her.

The “Black Ink” owner and Kitty dated off and on for years, and, according to their co-star Donna Lombardi, the pair were still sexually involved. Their intimate relationship and Emanuel’s friendship with Henry could explain why the he was so distraught over Days’ claims.

(From left) Miss Kitty, Ceaser Emanuel, Ryan Henry. (Photos: VH1 screen grabs)

After firing Kitty over the rumor and refusing to believe her after she claimed to have never slept with Henry, Emanuel is apparently still taking jabs at his former brand ambassador and lover.

Following a few episodes after she appeared on “Black Ink Crew: Chicago” with Henry, Emanuel took to his Instagram Story on Dec. 28 and wrote, “She sent me a naked picture… I said my homeboy already showed me that one.”

His message presumably was aimed at Kitty, and this wouldn’t be the first time. Last season, Emanuel referred to Kit as a “homie hopper” after the rumor spread about her and Henry. His remarks and the pair’s drama triggered a wave of mixed reactions.

“I don’t think that Kitty slept with Ryan! Seems that Ceas have more feelings for Kitty than we thought! He also has trust issues! 🤷🏾‍♀️ “

“If Kit did sleep with Ryan that would be foul. But then again they wasn’t together just screwing around.”

“I really truly believe MS. KITTY DID NOT SLEEP WITH RYAN. He said so and so did she. Ceaser get out your feelings dog”

In late November, Henry addressed the rumors surrounding him and Kitty, saying, “I ain’t hit nothing, man. Whatever they said I did, I ain’t did nothing. I ain’t did or said nothing. Ain’t nobody did nothing.”