‘Damn Dummies’: Masika Kalysha Hits Back at Fans Trashing Her for Being ‘Hurt’ Over Fetty Wap Allegedly Not Seeing Their Daughter

It seems Masika Kalysha, aka the “Queen of Clapbacks,” got a dose of her own medicine on social media this past weekend.

The “Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta” star took to Twitter on Sunday, Dec. 29, and suggested that her ex-boyfriend, singer Fetty Wap, hadn’t seen their 3-year-old daughter Kharie Barbie Maxwell for the holiday season.

“That hurt hit different when your 3 year olds cryin askin why her daddy’s missin,” Kalysha tweeted.

Her tweet instantly triggered a negative reaction from fans.

“No 3 year old is concerned about a parent they never really knew . Social media clout at its finest . Give her a lollipop and press on 🤷🏽‍♂️,” one fan tweeted.

Another added, “U knew he had a 100 kids and was in a relationship before you sexed him. U wanted the money smh.”

The backlash didn’t stop there. Several other social media users slammed Kalysha for expecting Wap to be around their child when he’s a father to six other children. Others claimed the singer was in a relationship with another woman when Kalysha was involved with him.

After receiving a mass of backlash, the reality TV star fired back at fans, suggesting that she and Wap were in a full-blown relationship when they conceived their daughter.

“Legit be begging u to have they kid, talkin bout marriage, got u house shopping wit the realtor, wining & dining u, spending quality time, a nigga might even go to church witchu,” she added. “But you knew it’s yo’ fault. I’m convinced that insecure & damaged women just hate other women.”

She also claimed that she didn’t know how many children he had when they first met and that he wasn’t truthful. Kalysha wrote, “He told me he had 2 kids when I met him. How tf I knew he forgot to add the zero behind the 2. Bruh y’all really be some damn dummies.”

Fans continued to have mixed reactions to her remarks.

“Girl you did know, he had kids before u and showed his pattern before you, the rest of us never even met him, you did and you didn’t know? Bye Masika. 🙄”

“Stop explaining yourself to strangers…at the end of the day you have a beautiful daughter and your still winning. You’re a great mom babe!”

Kalysha and the “1738” artist began dating around 2015, and their daughter was born on March 29, 2016. However, Wap claimed that Kalysha was a one-night stand and accused her of “trapping” him to get pregnant.

Kalysha disputed the singer’s allegations, saying they were in a full relationship and that she broke up with him due to his affairs with other women.