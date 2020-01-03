‘Wishing You the Best’: Kenya Mooore Pray’s for ‘Forgiveness’ and Fans Bring Up Her Estranged Husband

It looks like Kenya Moore has high hopes coming into the new year, and part of it apparently has to do with her marriage.

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star reflected on 2019 and thanked her fans for their support by posting a photo collage of her most-liked posts on Instagram over the past year. The majority of the images were family portraits of herself, 1-year-old daughter Brooklyn Doris Daly and estranged husband Marc Daly.

“#teamtwirl you are truly my riders,” she wrote via Instagram on Wednesday. “I love you guys so much… not just for liking my photos but for genuinely being invested in my happiness.”

Kenya Moore, her husband Marc Daly and their daughter Brooklyn Doris Daly. @thekenyamoore/Instagram

She continued, “As you can see… you loved my family photos the most. I pray that my heart can be open to forgiveness, understanding and compassion. I pray for the same for those I have hurt.

I truly have an angel in my life…more than one and God has never given me anything I cannot handle. God bless all if you and may all your dreams, desires and prayers come true in the next decade. ❤️ Kenya.”

Many of Moore’s fans instantly assumed she was talking about her recent split with Daly and uplifted her.

“That’s why I love this lady she had a heart and desire for right 😍. I am praying for you and your beautiful family,” one fan wrote.

Another added, “Wishing you and your family all the blessings and happiness in the world 🙏🏼👏🏼❤️.”

A third person said, “Happy New Year and blessings to you and your family 🥂🙏🏾 I hope things work in your favor and God will unite your family. All the best!”

Even her “RHOA” co-star Porsha Williams encouraged Moore, writing, “Beautifully stated. Happy new year.”

In September, Moore and Daly announced they were calling it quits after just two years of marriage.

“It is with profound sadness that I regret to inform my fans that I am divorcing my husband Marc Daly,” Moore wrote. “Due to recent and ongoing circumstances, I can no longer continue in the marriage. My sole concern and focus is and will always be my daughter, Brooklyn, my miracle baby. “

Related: Who Is Marc Daly?

Kenya Moore and Marc Daly attend the 26th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Academy Awards viewing Party at West Hollywood Park on March 4, 2018 ,in West Hollywood, California. (Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for EJAF)

Daly said in his statement that he had “come to the difficult decision to separate from Kenya at this time.”

In October, Moore was still hopeful she and Daly could work through their marital woes. She told People magazine, “I didn’t get married to quit. I love my husband. I don’t doubt that he loves me. Let me be clear, I took my vows seriously. I believe in for better and for worse and I believe in trying it all before you walk away, especially when we do have a child and we are a family.”

Daly never responded to his estranged wife’s comments. The pair did come together in November to celebrate their daughter’s first birthday, but the status of their relationship currently remains unknown.