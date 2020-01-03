‘What a Cutie Pie!’: Keyshia Cole and Niko Hale’s Infant Son Wins Over the Internet With His Adorableness

Keyshia Cole and her boyfriend Niko Khale Hale clearly welcomed a star into the world.

The couple’s baby son Tobias Khale is leaving fans gushing over his cuteness. On Thursday evening, the proud parents celebrated their infant turning 5 months old. They posted a sweet photo of the infant sitting up in his Batman walker.

In honor of the holiday spirit, baby Tobias was dressed in a red onesie with green trim and the word Santa in white plastered all over it. He gazed into the camera as Cole or Hale, presumably, took his photo.

The caption on the infant’s official Instagram page read, “Much fun on Christmas! And I turned 5 months on New Year’s Day 💫.”

Fans immediately swooned over the child and flooded him with compliments.

“So freaking adorable 😍 omg what a cutie pie! Happy 5 months chunks I have baby fever”

“He’s beautiful Keyshia and @nikokhale. A perfect mix of you two. Congrats again. Look at his little Batman ride come pick me up 💙💙😍”

“Getting so big so fast happy 5 months little keyshia he is such a cute little fella ❤️👑 wow 5 months”

“Hey widdle handsome snookie 🥰 Omg….i just want to kiss his cheek. he is the most adorable baby”

The “Let It Go” singer, 38, and Hale welcomed their baby boy on August 1, an event Cole confirmed in an Instagram post almost immediately.

“Baby boy is here Yall, OMG,” Cole posted then, months before recently deactivating her social media in an apparent response to her feud with rapper O.T. Genasis.

The couple also revealed their son’s face to the world after keeping it hidden for the past few months. She wrote via Instagram on Nov. 19, “I absolutely 🥰 couldn’t wait to post these pictures. @tobiaskhale is the sweetest baby, OMG. He’s such a little blessing, and I’m completely in love with him! The smiles he gives EVERY SINGLE Time you smile at him, Brightens the worst of days. So happy @daniel_gibsonjr has a baby brother now 💕.”

Cole is a second-time mother and shares 10-year-old son Daniel Gibson Jr. with estranged husband and former Cleveland Cavaliers player Daniel Gibson. Baby Tobias is presumably Hale’s first child.