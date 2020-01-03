‘Aging Backwards Together’: T.I. and Tiny Harris Serve ‘King and Queen’ Looks in New Photo

Rapper T.I. and his Grammy-award winning singer and songwriter wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris may have been through a lot of ups and downs, but after nearly two decades together they are still standing strong.

A photo posted to the “Rubber Band Man” rapper’s Instagram swooned fans, but the caption may have alluded to the trajectory of their relationship.

“The light, The darkness, The Alpha & Omega, The Good & The Bad, THe UPs & The Downs, The Wins, The Losses (&Lessons) all in 1pic. Translation: Savages only understand Savagery. Take that however you wanna. #TheHarrisWay”

T.I. and his wife Tiny Harris pose for a photo. @troubleman31/Instagram

Harris makes it black and white that what he and his wife share isn’t for everyone to understand. Fans who claimed to get it, however, left their messages of support and approval in the comments.

“King and Queen 🔥❤️”

“Real King Swag 💯”

“That’s a real bond 💯”

“Such a good looking couple ❤️🔥🔥”

“Yall are literally aging backwards together💪🏾🖤.”

The rapper, who is coming off of “hymen-gate” controversy, has made headlines over the years for his alleged affairs with multiple women and both he and Tiny have threaten to leave their marriage.

Still, throughout their nine years as husband and wife, fans have watched the Harris family expand on the hit show “T.I. and Tiny: The Family Hustle.” And time and time again, the rapper and Xscape group member figure things out.

The couple recently hit the town to attend the Showtime lightweight boxing match between Gervonta Davis and Yuriokis Gambos held at State Farm Arena Dec. 27.

Ms. Harris rocked a black sequined dress with a plunging neckline, while her husband rocked a red tailored suit with a black button-up. She posted a photo with the caption “Mr. & Mrs. Harris … Ready for whatever #FightNight #KingNQueen.” Adoring fans swooned over the photo.

“Sexy a– couple!!! ❤️❤️❤️”

“Shut sh-t down!!”

“Power couple period”