‘Fireeeeee’: Tommie Lee Stuns Fans With ‘Drippy’ Black Gown

Sometimes “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” star Tommie Lee does a good job of driving people crazy with sexy, thirst trap Instagram posts. Like in November when she shared a pic of herself in a sparkly blue dress. And she does the same whenever she shares one of her bikini pics.

But other times, Lee seems to catch the attention of those more into fashion, like she did in an Instagram pic that she uploaded on Friday, Dec. 27.

Tommie Lee got a huge reaction after she posted a photo of herself in a black gown. (Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage via Getty Images)

In that photo, Lee can be seen wearing a ruffled black gown that hangs to the floor. She’s also sporting a sequined belt, black sunglasses, and has her hair pulled back. The 35-year-old is sitting in a big silver chair as well, which some might say only enhances the shot.

“Ina mansion wit Tommie we was wildin!! #materialgirl @saucysantanaofficial,” wrote the reality star next to the image.

A little after the picture was shared, there was plenty said about the dress and Lee’s ability to wow people with her fashion sense.

“Always drippy. Sheeeeeesh!!!!” wrote “Love and Hip Hop: New York” star Yandy Smith-Harris.

“You So Fireeeeee Tommie 😍😍😍😍,” wrote someone else.

“Do your TTTTttthanggggg Tommie….this lady is a bonified Fashionista….come all the way thru Tommie!” a third person stated.

And a fourth wrote, “Your dress is so Beautiful Babygirl 💖💞💚💜💗❤💙💛💛💓💕😍😘☺😊💚💜💙💛💓.”

There were also the usual flirtatious messages sent by Lee’s male fan base, but for the most part the comments were respectful.

“😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥🔥 You So Bombbbb. Can we Cuddle @tommiee_,” one of them asked her.

And one guy said he’d just love to meet the social media celeb face to face, at least once.

“Gives me life on top of life i would love ❤️ to meet her in real life her whole being is a mood forever ♾ and ever,” that person stated.

Lee’s post has already amassed over 50,000 likes, and 450 comments were left.