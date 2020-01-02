‘Da Baes’: Rasheeda Frost Serves Squad Goals With Monica, Tiny Harris, Toya Wright in ‘Fight Night’ Pic

Rasheeda Frost and her friends are clearly a sight to see.

The “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” star and her husband Kirk Frost attended the Gervonta Davis versus Yuriorkis Gamboa boxing match on Saturday, Dec. 28, at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. All the hip-hop elite were in the building, including Rasheeda’s besties like Shante Broadus, the longtime wife of rapper Snoop Dogg, Tiny Harris, R&B singer Monica, Toya Wright, and “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss.

Not only did the group of ladies pose for a “bomb a– pic,” they also were the center of attention due to their fly fashions. Wright decided to wear a white sweater dress and brown mink, while Burruss wore a black dress, an appliquéd blazer and matching thigh-high boots.

(From left) Toya Wright, Kandi Burruss, Monica, Rasheeda Frost, Tiny Harris, Shante Broadus. (Photo: @rasheeda/Instagram)

Harris kept her all-black leather ensemble simple, while Broadus opted for a black and blue fur coat. Monica stood out with her bold cotton candy pink look, while Rasheeda served “Fendi facts.”

The “LHHATL” actress boasted about her friendship with the ladies and wrote via Instagram, “It’s years behind these friendships but more then anything nothing but REAL RESPECT! #fightnight #atlanta #gervontadavis #bossfriends #beautifulbosses 😘”

Fans gawked over the image and remarked at how beautiful the women looked.

“Da baes with they #squadgoals 🙌🏽 everybody look so beautiful🔥🔥. It’s basically all my faves put together in one pic.”

“I smell money lol love all these beautiful successful black women 💪🏾#bosses somebody said the REAL atl housewives 😍”

“Y’all so fly 🤟🏾 I absolutely LOVE you alls friendship ♥️♥️ Monica is fine! The Bubble gum is ❤️”

“This is definitely an *All Boss’s* Pic. Isn’t it Grand for Your circle to be on the same ACCORD!!! Entire group of Positive Females 👍🏽💯 loving Rasheeda’s all Fendi everything”

Rasheeda Frost. (Photo: @rasheeda/Instagram)

When Rasheeda isn’t chilling with her squad, she’s focused on her fashion boutique Pressed.

She started Pressed online in 2013 but decided to make it into a brick-and-mortar store to engage with customers. The mother of two put her rap career on the back burner in 2016 and decided to pursue fashion.

“I love fashion, ” she told VH1 during an interview. “Music is the reason I am into fashion and am able to be the entrepreneur that I am, but for the most part I think I’ve evolved into a little fashionista.”