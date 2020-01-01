‘Work It Girl’: Joseline Hernandez Causes Huge Stir in Hot Pink Bikini

Joseline Hernandez wowed a lot of her Instagram followers after she posted a photo of herself in a hot pink bikini.
The new cast mate of “Love & Hip-Hop: Miami” shared the image on Tuesday, which also shows her in matching pink gloves and jewelry. Hernandez’s hair is colored pink as well, completing the look.
In a mere 50 minutes after she posted it, the photo was liked over 12,000 times and nearly 220 people commented on it.
“Pretty & pink 💦💕💕,” someone wrote.
“You always know how to put a smile on my face 😘,” a second person commented.
“Work it girl give them life🔥🔥🔥🔥,” another stated.
“Damn baby that picture is fly🔥,” wrote a fourth person.
Meanwhile, others used the word “beautiful” to describe the photo, and some used “sexy.”
Plus, many posted fire, heart and ogling eyes emojis in the comments section, and a few said they’re thrilled that Hernandez is joining “Love & Hip-Hop: Miami” when it returns on Jan. 6, 2020.
Besides the pink bikini photo, Hernandez also posted two more pics. They both show her in a black bodysuit with floral designs, and she’s wearing a black belt around her waist as well.
One of those photos show the 33-year-old standing up and striking a pose, while the other shows her sitting down staring at the camera.
“Erotic B-tch Wearing Exotic things,” Hernandez captioned one of the pics.
Afterward, there were a good number of people who said they enjoyed those photos too.
“I’m in love,” someone commented.
“This bodysuit cute as f—,” wrote someone else.