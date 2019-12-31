‘U on Fire’: Malaysia Pargo Wows Fans In ‘Steamy’ Photo

Days after Malaysia Pargo received an array of compliments for posting a photo of herself and bestie Bambi from “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta,” she stunned her followers again with another pic.

This one finds Pargo standing in front of a red vintage automobile, as she sports black leather pants, black knee-high leather boots, a low-cut top and a long pull over that has a splash of red in it. She’s also wearing a red bag around her waist.

@ malaysiainthecity Instagram





On top of that, the “Basketball Wives” star strikes a casual pose, which shows her leaning on the vehicle with her head resting on her hand.

“I Need that Old School Love. Like Queen & Slim,” wrote Pargo next to the photo, posted on Sunday.

And many of her 2.6 million Instagram followers had a lot to say underneath the pic. Plus, a lot of fellas asked to be in the passenger seat of that old school vehicle while the reality star drives.

“I will be your old school love. I know what you need and how to treat you,” someone wrote on Instagram.

“Take me for a spin around the bloc,” wrote someone else.

“U on fire baby beautiful and gorgeous woman 2020,” a third person followed.

“😍Steamy, “wrote another.

“When we leaving, timez tickin'” another one commented.

And if that one photo wasn’t enough for people to lose it over, Pargo shared another pic to Instagram on Sunday.

That one shows her wearing a toy crown while standing in a parking lot in a grey jumpsuit. She’s wearing a pair of brown slippers as well and a brown designer bag.

“Soon as you turn yo back..they act up🤦🏽‍♀️!!!!” Pargo captioned the photo.

“Lovely black queen umm 😎😎😎😎😎😎😎😙😙😙,” someone wrote underneath.

“I pray to God I get a Queen like you. #2020 #goals #lioness,” another one of her fans wrote.

That pic has already received almost 35,000 likes and the photo that shows Pargo standing next to the car has a little over 19,000.