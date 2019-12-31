‘I Needed That Laugh’: 50 Cent Clowns French Montana Over Car Purchase and Gets Called an Old Hater

French Montana looked like a happy camper when he posted an Instagram video that showed a Bugatti Veyron being delivered to him.

Montana shared the clip on Sunday, and 50 Cent already has clowned him for it, which the “Unforgettable” rapper quickly responded to.

50 Cent (left) and French Montana (right) had a back-and-forth on social media over Montana’s recently purchased Bugatti. (Photos: Dave Simpson/WireImage via Getty Images, Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images)

Based on 50’s response to the video, Montana’s car is old, unlike the 2020 Bugatti Chiron the G-Unit founder bought and shared a picture of last week in a now-deleted post.

“I’m in the hospital so sick of n—–s, 😆,” wrote 50 next to a photo of himself in a hospital bed. “That’s a 2010 Veyron man, 👀you shoulda just got the Uber app on ya phone 🤦‍♂️it’s 2020 Chiron Man hahaha. Put that bullsh– back on that truck.”

Montana responded in the comments section of 50’s post and made a remark about his age. The Bronx rapper also accused 50 of being a hater.

“If you don’t take your jean shorts with ashy knees and that two tone durag back to Connecticut to that hunted house,” wrote Montana, probably meaning to write the words “haunted house.” “Hating on a young n—- that’s a 2 million Dolla Buggatti with no miles. Collectors item. Boi u a dinosaur. Lol.”

From there, 50 created a fake Instagram photo of Montana fixing a car to take another shot at his Buggatti.

“Wrench Montana you know the Vibes, f–king with them old joints,” wrote Fif on Monday. “Get ya weight up n—a you still working for Puffy.”

Then just two hours later, Montana shot back by posting a spliced image of 50 and Tekashi 6ix9ine. He also uploaded a separate picture that showed the “In Da Club” rhymer’s face on the body of a dinosaur.

In October it was announced that 50 would be producing a new docuseries called “A Moment in Time” and each episode will focus on a different era of hip-hop.

And one of the episodes will reportedly tell the story of 6ix9ine, who after achieving fame, became an informant for the feds and helped to send many of his former associates to prison. 6ix9ine himself was recently sentenced to two years behind bars.

“TRUE STORY !! TELL THE WORLD HOW YOU PAYED FOR THE RIGHTS TO TEKASHI 69 LIFE STORY !” wrote Montana using all caps. “YOU THOUGHT I WASNT GOING FIND OUT …. NOW WHY WOULD YOU GO AND DO THAT !! 😂😂KNOWING THE PEOPLE ALREADY SAID YOU WAS THE BIGGEST RODENT IN NY !! 🐀 LIKE FATHER LIKE SON !! Everybody go under his page and put the 🐀🐀 emoji lol CANT BULLY A GROWN ASS MAN 59.”

If the two rappers verbally jostling each other seems to come out of the blue, it doesn’t, because there’s some history there.

In 2012, during an interview with Complex, Montana criticized 50 for frequently being involved in beefs.

“You should avoid beef if you trying to make money,” Montana said back then. “People get scared when you try to beef with people. Nobody want to stand next to you if somebody about to shoot you.”

“They do that with 50 because 50 was the bank. They knew he was going to win,” he added. “People ain’t doing that [anymore]. … I feel like beef hurt him.”

@50cent/Instagram

50 responded on Twitter shortly afterward.

“French Montana, you ain’t sh– boy,” he wrote on Oct. 10, 2012. “You out your league talking about me you, hoe. I read your little interview what the f–k is you high? French your sh– so weak. You never had a song by yourself, fool. Ain’t nobody waiting to hear your verse.”

The two traded more shots in the following years as well, which also came from Montana having a personal and business relationship with Sean “Diddy” Combs, whom 50 has insulted many times over the years.

After 50 and Montana had their exchange, people weighed in on Instagram.

“It’s the 50 we all love and need 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣,” someone wrote about the G-Unit rapper dissing Montana’s car.

“I needed that laugh,” wrote another Instagram user.