‘Where Was You Walking?’: Alexis Skyy’s Sexy Strut Video Derails When Fans Ask What’s the Point

Alexis Skyy apparently has the meanest walk some folks have ever seen, although some of her fans tend to disagree.

The “Love and Hip Hop” star took to Instagram on Sunday night and uploaded a video of herself sexily strutting in front of a gas station. She was dolled-up from head to toe, wearing a curve-hugging jumpsuit, white heels and her thigh-length green tresses.

A friend recorded Skyy hopping out of a black SUV after pulling up to a Race Trac gas station at night. With a small Chanel bag in her hand, the 25-year-old model began strutting in a straight line away from her vehicle before turning around and walking back toward the camera.

Alexis Skyy. @alexissyy_/Instagram

Clearly feeling herself, she showed off her bodacious curves to the camera and wrote, “All my ladies pop.”

Despite receiving 615,000 views on her video, a few fans seemed unimpressed by her swagger skills.

“Where was you walking tho? 🤣😭😭 to say $5 on pump 5 😂”

“She not even walking towards the door girl walking towards the bus stop with a Chanel bag and all 🤦🏾‍♂️🤣”

“Why you gotta walk so hard 🤦🏽‍♀️i was finna ask where tf you walkin to 🤷🏽‍♂️😩”

One fan brought up Skyy and her friend’s recent carjacking at an Atlanta Quik Trip gas station.

“This look Soooo Stuuuuuuuupiddddd 🤦🏽‍♂️😂 didn’t u get robbed at a gas station currently sis 😩”

In September, Skyy and her friend Sabrina Peterson were reportedly robbed at gunpoint at a QuikTrip gas station on Atlanta’s Howell Mill Road. They claimed that two Black men carjacked them and stole Peterson’s 2019 black Maserati truck worth $110K. The two women say they were filling the tires with air when a car pulled up with two men inside, one pointed a gun at them, and the other, a Black man with dreads, then entered the SUV and took off in it at high speed. Peterson’s car was recovered days later in another part of Atlanta.

When Skyy and her friend were later accused of clout chasing, the mother of one fired back at critics via Instagram and wrote, “Everyday someone gets robbed. They need to do more at the gas [station] no security no cop on duty no nothing! … Y’all think everything is funny! Until s–t happens to y’all. … F–k all y’all ignorant mf.”