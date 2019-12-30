‘U Looking Goodt’: Dressed to the nines, Toya Wright Sends Fans Over the Edge

All of Atlanta’s socialites and music royalty showed up dressed to the nines for a Showtime holiday boxing match at downtown Atlanta’s State Farm Arena Dec. 28.

Everyone from Monica, Kandi Burruss, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, and “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” star Rasheeda was in attendance, but it was New Orleans-born-and-raised Toya Wright’s subtle beauty and presence that had fans doing a double take.

Toya dressed to the nines ahead of the Gervonta Davis versus Yuriorkis Gamboa title bout. (Photo: @toyajohnson/Instagram)

Wright put on her gold YSL knee-high boots, a fitted dress with sheer long sleeves, a multi-colored Gorki luxury vest, and hit the streets with a Hermes bag in tow.

The forever-beautiful mother of two rocked her long black tresses with a simple middle part, and still she had fans swooning over her flawless appearance.

“You so fly 😍😍”

“Yes mf ma’am 😍”

“U is sharp woman 😍 U looking goodt 😍”

The “T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle” cast mate isn’t new to shutting down the internet with her style and good looks. However, since welcoming her and fiancé Robert “Red” Rushing’s daughter Reign in February 2018, the beauty has been showcasing a slimmer and fitter figure.

Aside from returning to her pre-baby body, she’s been motivated to maintain her snatched figure as her third wedding date approaches. The soon-to-be bride posted before-and-after photos to Instagram along with the caption “I think I’m going to be “right right” sooner than I thought for my wedding!”

The 35-year-old recently dropped ex-husband Mickey “Memphitz” Wright’s last name to return to her maiden name, Johnson, further proving that as she moves into the new year and prepares for her new married life, she’s not taking any old relationship baggage with her.