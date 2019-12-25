‘New Beginnings’: Kenya Moore Reveals Her Estranged Mother Sent Baby Brooklyn Gifts, and Fans Send Her Love

It looks like Kenya Moore is celebrating the holidays early.

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star shared some amazing news with fans on Christmas Eve after her estranged mother Patricia Moore apparently sent Kenya’s 1-year-old daughter Brooklyn Doris Daly a gift. Kenya took to Instagram to reveal the news and posted several pictures of baby Brooklyn in a star-adorned sweater and a white skirt.

Her post showed a birthday card that read “For You Granddaughter on Your Birthday.” The card was signed by “grandma Pat,” Kenya’s mother and the “RHOA” star’s daughter’s grandmother.

Kenya also posted a video of several outfits for baby Brooklyn that were sent by her mother, presumably through mail. The 13-month-old’s mother says in the video clip, “You guys can’t tell me that God is not good and God is not great. … This is from Brooklyn’s grandmother, my mother, for Brooklyn’s birthday.”

In an emotional message, Kenya penciled in her caption, “My prayer has always been to have a family. We had a late celebration for @thebrooklyndaly for her birthday and got a surprise of a lifetime. My mother sent her a gift for her. I had stopped praying about our relationship but God sent a message through my child. …Happy Holidays ❤️ #love #family #Forgiveness #miraclebaby #healing.” Brooklyn became a 1-year-old on Nov. 4.

Several fans sent Kenya a slew of heartfelt messages.

“First steps to new beginnings and memories 💕”

“OMG, I love this so much! So very happy to hear this ❤️ Amen! God is right on time. Blessings.”

“In tears reading this. Amen, that is so God. Showing love and forgiveness. Wow💕💕💕 I am happy for you and Brooklyn”

Moore’s former “RHOA” co-star Claudia Jordan also shared her excitement and wrote, “Awwwwww Kenya! This is beautiful!! I pray you get the relationship you want and deserve from your mother 🙏🏽❤️.”

Patricia, Moore’s mother, reportedly abandoned her at three days old. The former Miss USA pageant winner has been vocal about her mother refusing to have a relationship with her and how her abandonment issues negatively impacted her life.

During season 8 of “RHOA,” Kenya attempted to confront her mother at her Detroit home, but Patricia refused to answer the door. Kenya was raised by her paternal grandmother, Doris Grant, who passed away in 2017, and her aunt Lori. She also has a rocky relationship with her father, Ronald Grant.