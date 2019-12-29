‘Lemonhead Bomb’: Alexis Skyy is Rocking a New ‘Do and Turning Heads

Reality show fave Alexis Skyy did not come to play when she posted a traffic-stopping photo flaunting her new yellow bob hairstyle.

From her stints on “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” and “Love & Hip Hop: New York,” the head-turner has rocked a bevy of tresses ranging in color from cotton candy pink, electric blue, fire orange and Kool Aid red. But it’s just something about that yellow that has fans swooning over the beauty even more.

Alexis Skyy rocks a yellow bob. @alexisskyy_/Instagram

The photo of Skyy dressed in black faux leather pants with gold tassels accentuating her curves, a black off-the-shoulder top, YSL pumps and just a few shimmering necklaces and bracelets racked up more than 100,000 likes in just 14 hours of being posted to Instagram.

“Yes to this look a million times 😍😍😍✨”

“This is a pushhhh bihhh 😍😍”

“Straight bodak yellow vibes”

“Lemonhead 🍋 bomb like the candy”

When the 25-year-old is not posting photos and videos of her show-stopping looks, she’s sharing precious moments with her almost 2-year-old daughter Alaiya Grace.

Skyy welcomed her and rapper Fetty Wap’s baby girl into the world three months early in January 2018. Since then, the little one has had to undergo brain surgeries to treat hydrocephalus, which causes an accumulation of fluid in the brain’s cavities.

In a photo posted to Instagram this past summer, Skyy wrote about the love she has for her daughter, saying in part that it is enduring, unselfish and made of deep devotion.

The model is one of six women it is claimed have had children with the rapper. The couple was on-again, off-again throughout the duration of their relationship, however, it seems they officially called it quits in 2018. Skyy was quite vocal about the relationship and her struggles to co-parent with the rapper in season 9 of “LHHNY.”

This year she was briefly linked to Atlanta underground rapper Trouble.