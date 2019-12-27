‘So Sweet’: Tamar Braxton Fans Fawn Over Her Boyfriend Bonding with 6-Year-Old Son

It looks like singer Tamar Braxton celebrated the holidays with her loved ones, including her boyfriend David Adefeso and her 6-year-old son Logan Herbert.

The “Love and War” singer not only spent time with her family for Christmas, she also witnessed a special moment between her boyfriend and son that she shared with her fans. She took to Instagram on Wednesday and posted a video of Adefeso talking to her son about the significance of Christmas and the Three Wise Men biblical story.

David Adefeso and Logan Herbert. @tamarbraxton/Instagram

Both Adefeso and Braxton’s 6-year-old son go back and forth about the importance of Jesus as the mother of one recorded their conversation. She joked about her loved one’s discussion and captioned her post, “A swap meet Christmas story 🎅.”

Fans clamored over Braxton’s video and gushed over the bonding moment between Adefeso and her son Logan.

“A Man!!!! Yessss! Teach him David and Merry Christmas Tamar!!! Xoxo. I’m loving the bond with these two ❤️”

“So sweet! A King contributing to a prince 💪🏽 love. Raise them young so they can know. Amen God bless your little family such an inspiration. Merry Christmas to your 🙏”

(From left) Tamar Braxton, Logan Herbert, and David Adefeso. (Photo: @tamarbraxton/Instagram)

“This is so sweet! Passing down education 😩 David is so awesome!!! Love the relationship he has with your son, like that’s his own”

“Aww look how he takes time with your son. He’s amazing 😍😭 merry Christmas.”

Just last month, Adefeso explained how important it was for his Nigerian family to accept Braxton and her son as part of his life.

“I informed my family early on that they didn’t have a choice! They either love Tamar the way they love me and accept her the way I accept her….or they risk losing me completely,” the financial services firm CEO said via Instagram on Nov. 29. “Needless to say, I needn’t have worried!! My mom treats Tamar like her 4th daughter (I have 3 sisters) and Beans like her 13th grandchild #happythanksgiving #godblessournewfamily.”

It seems the passion between Braxton and Adefeso is still very much palpable despite the duo being together since summer 2018. Braxton had shielded her man’s identity from the public through this past spring, but by April, Braxton and Adefeso made their red carpet debut as a couple at the premiere of “Braxton Family Values” season 6.