‘Big Fine Thing’: Alexis Skyy Shows Off Her Thickness and Causes This ‘Black Ink Crew: Chicago’ Star to Shoot His Shot

It looks like one of the cast members from “Black Ink Crew: Chicago” has his eyes on “Love and Hip Hop” star Alexis Skyy.

The 25-year-old television personality took to Instagram on Thursday and posted a sexy photo of herself wearing form-fitting khakis, a cropped jacket and long Rapunzel-like hair. She seductively squatted in front of a mirror and showed off her bodacious rump-shaker.

Alexis Skyy. @alexisskyy_/Instagram

Referencing the social media platform she was using, Skyy added in her caption, “I look better off this app 😜😜😜.”

Don Brumfield (left) and Ryan Henry (right) of “Black Ink Crew: Chicago” visit “Sway in The Morning” on “Shade45” with host Sway Calloway at SiriusXM Studios on Feb. 15, 2019, in New York City. (Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

9MAG owner and “Black Ink Crew: Chicago” star Ryan Henry seemed to agree with Skyy and wrote under her comments, “🙋🏿‍♂️ I support this statement.”

Ryan Henry shoots his shot at Alexis Skyy. @alexissky_/Instagram

Other fans chimed in to egg Henry on.

“You and @alexisskyy_ will be a dope couple 😍”

“Wowww Ryan… okay I see what you trying to do then 👀”

Other fans gawked over Skyy’s sexy image.

“You is the Prettiest beautiful woman in the world in this beautiful picture 😘 a big fine thing 🤤”

“Hey sexy you are fine beautiful And the baddest to ever do it bae 😘”

Although fans hyped the pair up, Skyy never replied to Henry’s apparent gesture at her.

After dating rapper Trouble for some time, Skyy confirmed in November that she was indeed single. She wrote via Instagram, “Mfs confused still or sum I’m single af.”

Alexis Skyy and rapper Trouble. (Photo: @alexiskyy_/Instagram)

The former couple initially broke up in early September, but reconciled shortly afterward. Trouble was accused of cheating on the 25-year-old model while he visited Las Vegas at the time. A video surfaced of a man who folks claimed looked like the “She A Winner” rapper kissing a woman in a club, days prior to his and Skyy’s split on Sept. 23.

It’s unclear why she and Trouble called it quits for a second time, but the pair apparently won’t be reconciling anytime soon.

Skyy is now rumored to be dating a celebrity jeweler by the name of Lil G after she was seen leaving heart emojis on his page. However, the pair have yet to confirm fans’ suspicions.