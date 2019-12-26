‘I Like This’: 50 Cent Lusts After Nia Long, and People Are Here for It

There’s no doubt that a lot of fellas of a certain age have been crushing on Nia Long ever since she played Brandi in the film “Boyz n the Hood.”

And if they didn’t fall for the actress then, there’s a good chance they did when she played Nina Mosley in the classic “Love Jones” or in her other films.

50 Cent (left) left a flirtatious comment under a recent Instagram photo of Nia Long (right), and so did many others. (Photos: Robert Kamau/GC Images via Getty Images, Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic via Getty Images Entertainment)

50 Cent is currently 44 years old, which means he was 16 when “Boyz n the Hood” came out and 22 when “Love Jones” was released. So it’s possible, at least based on his age, that he had a crush on Long like many others did while coming up.

It’s a theory one could give after seeing 50 admire Long in a photo that she posted on Sunday. The sultry pic shows the 49-year-old looking down at the camera in a low-cut top as she sits inside a vehicle.

“Looking down on 2019….2020 LET’S F–ING GO!!!!” Long wrote in the caption.

Then, in the comments, 50 wrote, “I like this picture. LOL.”

The G-Unit rapper made the comment even though he’s in a relationship with a woman named Cuban Link. In fact, Link posted an Instagram video on Saturday and said she received a new Range Rover, which many believe was a gift from 50.

Long, meanwhile, has been engaged since 2015 to former NBA player Ime Udoka, who’s now an assistant coach for the Philadelphia 76ers. And they have an 8-year-old son together named Kez Sunday Udoka.

But regardless, people seemed to be entertained by 50’s flirtatious message, and they let him know by posting laughing emojis next to it.

Others commented on the photo as well and let Long know how much they love her.

“@50cent me too‼️” someone wrote about the pic.

“Damn, you are a wonderful woman,” wrote another.

“Lady don’t age at all🔥,” a third person stated.

“My only regret is being too young for Nia Long 😍,” wrote someone else, who quoted the rapper J. Cole‘s words in his song “No Role Modelz.”

Long hasn’t responded to 50’s message yet.