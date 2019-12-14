‘Sh– You Can’t Afford’: 50 Cent Shuts Down Troll Who Makes Pass at Girlfriend Cuban Link

Don’t try to holler at 50 Cent‘s girlfriend Cuban Link or you’ll probably hear from him on social media. Just ask one Instagram user who asked her out to dinner.

It happened after Cuban posted a photo of herself at the gym on Thursday and brought up her hair.

50 Cent sent a message to someone who asked his girlfriend out to dinner. (Photo: Gotham/GC Images via Getty Images)

“Whelp! The curls were cute while they lasted. I’m in here though,” she wrote.

Then, in the comments, someone wrote, “Wyd this weekend? Dinner?”

That’s when 50 sent his message.

“She doing sh– you can’t afford to do little n—a,” he wrote in the comments.

Underneath 50’s post about Cuban Link, many weighed in on what he wrote.

“You thought 50 was gonna let u slide on that bruh?” someone asked on Instagram.

“He should’ve known 50 don’t play 😩,” wrote a second person.

And some women seemed to like that 50 intervened when that person asked out Cuban Link, because one of them wrote, “Need my man to have this type of energy.”

This isn’t the first time the “Get Rich or Die Tryin” spitter blasted someone for trying to shoot their shot at his significant other.

Because back in 2015, A$AP Rocky tried to meet up with Fif’s ex-girlfriend Tatted Up Holly, which the “Power” star later found out about. And he sent the Harlem rapper a pretty angry message.

“Hey Luv, I really like ur style and would luv to build if ur free,” Rocky wrote to Holly on Instagram.

“Last time I seen this punk he had a dress on,” 50 wrote back, referencing Rocky’s fashion sense. “You can’t afford Holly. I gave her habits. Get your weight up first, boy. Bentley and better over here, n—a. Can you buy that?”

But Rocky didn’t seem intimidated, and he shot back at 50 on Twitter.

“I’m wit all the sh-ts,” he wrote. “Yalh got me f–ked up. N—-s out here be in they girl’s DMs more than me n sh-t. Emo thugs making us all look silly.”