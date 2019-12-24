‘I See You’: Alexis Skyy Melts Hearts After Walking Away From Those Throwing ‘Shade’

How does one deal with negative talk and treatment?

According to Alexis Skyy, of “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” and “Love & Hip Hop: New York” fame, you simply walk away from it.

The 25-year-old shared an Instagram video of herself on Friday, Dec. 20. And compared to some of her more recent photos she posted, Skyy looks rather conservative in the new pic. In it, she’s sporting a black top with Louis Vuitton pants and straight black hair.

Alexis Skyy posted a video of herself walking and it got a major reaction. (Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage via Getty Images)

Skyy also does her best impression of a model heading down the runway by strutting confidently in the clip and tossing her hair. She also gives a certain look to the camera, as if to say she’s above all the negative chatter that surrounds her name.

“People throw shade on what shines 😘,” wrote Skyy in the caption.

Just a few days ago, the New York native wowed many after she posted a photo of herself in a bikini styled like the Jamaican flag. And she did the same when she shared a pic of herself climbing some stairs not too long ago.

And it seems people are still buzzing about a Nov. 14 photo that Skyy posted of herself just sitting down, which should give you an idea of how much attention her posts receive.

In the clip of Skyy walking, over 570 people commented, and its been played over 214,000 times so far.

“Damn I would love you to walk into my life like that you got that cat walk , I see you,” one person wrote.

“That walk tho,” another person stated.

Some also loved what Skyy wrote next to the video.

“The caption !!!! Yass hunny 💃🏻,” one person commented.

And one guy wrote, “I can tell I’m ur type.”