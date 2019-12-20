‘Looking Like a Kingston Snack’: Alexis Skyy Shows Her Jamaican Pride in Tiny Bikini

An Instagram photo that Alexis Skyy posted of herself on Wednesday has gotten quite the reaction.

Of course, getting that type of attention whenever she posts a pic is nothing new. Because just a few days ago the reality star wowed many by sharing a photo of herself walking up a flight of stairs in a tight black dress.

Alexis Skyy posted a photo of herself in a bikini styled like the Jamaican flag, and people lost it. (Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage via Getty Images)

And before that, she posted a hip-baring sequined dress that many said they adored.

Now, in one of her most recent shots, the “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” and “Love & Hip Hop: New York” cast mate nearly broke the internet again, this time in a slinky bikini made in the same colors as the Jamaican flag.

Reportedly, the 5-foot-1 model is half-Jamaican, half-Dominican, and in the caption she told her followers what type of women they should be pursuing.

“Get you a Jamaican gyal🇯🇲🥰,” wrote Skyy.

She’s also seen taking a selfie in the photo, and her many tattoos are on full display.

Underneath the post, one of Skyy’s followers clearly agreed with her suggestion about Jamaicans and wrote the word “Facts!!!🇯🇲💚”

@alexisskyy_ Instagram





Others, meanwhile, posted fire emojis to express their fondness for the pic, and some used words like “Gorgeous,” as well as “Pretty.”

One person wrote the words “Oweee Hunni 💕” under the shot.

And another wrote, “I wish I was that swimsuit.”

Then a third wrote, “Looking like a Kingston snack.”

Skyy shared a video of herself in the bikini as well, where she flipped her hair and looked seductively into her smartphone.

“Cute face, slim waste,” someone wrote under the clip.

“CAN I GET A CHANCE??🤔😍🙏🏿?” one person asked.

“😩😩😩😩😩 I’ll change my whole life just to be with you,” another promised.