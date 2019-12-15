Alexis Skyy’s ‘Walk Away’ Game Has Fans Taking Note Of Her Assets

Alexis Skyy is walking into the new year with a fierce look. As 2020 approaches, Skyy is making sure her good looks don’t get left in 2019.

The “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” and “Love & Hip Hop: New York” reality star posted a fashion post via Instagram Saturday, Dec.14.

“Walking into everything I deserve in life 2020 🤞🏾❤️,” Skyy captioned the photo.

@alexisskyy_/ Instagram

The 25-year-old rocked an all-black velvet two-piece gown by Caléchi.

Skyy wore her hair in a loose body wave, sporting extensions from Kendra’s Boutique, and a black triangle tote.

Fans loved Skyy’s elegant look, as it showcased her curves.

“Omfg ‘Lexissssss girl. Stunning 😍😍😍.”

“Like they say, Black is beautiful.”

“You cutting up yasssss 😍.”

“Yess that walk away 🖤🖤🖤.”

“Elegant 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

“Killing it in that dress, girl😍👏.”

Skyy is the epitome of “if you’ve got it, flaunt it.” The mother of one posted a gallery of photos Monday, Dec. 9, that sent her fans into a tizzy in her Instagram comments.

The sequined dress from the “From Gray Scale” collection exposed her toned torso and hips.

“Tonight, I plan on putting you to sleep,” she wrote for the caption of photos.

(Photo: Alexis Skyy/ @@alexisskyy_ Instagram)



Skyy’s outfit was a hit with her followers, as fans complimented the fashionista’s look.

“Such perfect and gorgeous figure!! You are so beautiful!!”

“Noooo you’re too hot🔥 🥵 😍😍😍😘😘❤️.”

“❤️❤️❤️❤️ @alexisskyy_ you are body GOALS!!! Best body on the planet right now!”

Skyy also posted two videos of herself in the ensemble. In one video, fans can see Skky dancing to Teyana Taylor’s “How You Want It?”

Some fans were loving Skyy’s look so much that they wanted to see the back of her outfit.

“Honestly, just wondering what the back looks like.”

“I desperately want no need to see the back of this dress. You look banging 🙌❤️🎀 @alexisskyy_.”

In the Instagram model’s second video, they can see the back of her dress as she partied it up in a Detroit nightclub.