‘We’re Good!’:: Kandi Burruss Sets the Record Straight About Todd Tucker Spending ‘Her Money’ After Fans Deem Him a ‘Sugar Baby’

Kandi Burruss had a few things to get off of her chest this weekend after fans questioned her husband Todd Tucker‘s financial habits.

On Sunday night’s episode of “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” Burruss and her husband got into a small disagreement over business. After viewing an empty space for a new Mexican restaurant Tucker wanted to open as they juggle multiple locations of their Old Lady Gang restaurants, Burruss told her husband that she felt he was trying to make too many business moves at once.

“Pace yourself,” Burruss said in her confessional. “I’ve outlasted a recession. … I’m a little bit safer in my moves. He wants to tell me how it’s supposed to be done.”

Following the episode, several viewers slammed Tucker for seemingly making bad business decisions at the expense of his wife’s personal savings, with some folks even accusing him of trying to “mooch” off of her financially.

Burruss, however, set the record straight on social media and let people know that her husband has his own capital.

“FYI. Todd is not spending my personal money,” she tweeted on Dec. 22. “He & I have made a lot of money together which is what we use to invest in new business ideas. He helped make it so he can help decide how it’s spent. Thanks for your concern but we’re good!”

When a fan suggested that naysayers think Tucker is financially unstable, Burruss responded, “Yes… They love trying to play him & it’s annoying.”

Others chimed in under her response with mixed reactions.

“Most of us can’t question u about money. Y’all are both more financially stable than most of us. U don’t owe anyone an explanation girl”

“Todd is a sugar baby 😂. Kandi don’t let that man run through all your money for stupid business decisions”

“People just need to stay out of your business and worry about their damn selves. Lol.”

This isn’t the first time fans have questioned Tucker about supposedly dipping into Burruss’ bank account.

In May, folks accused the former “RHOA” producer of spending his wife’s money on a car he surprised her with for her 43rd birthday after they deemed Burrus as less than enthused with the gift.

“Is that you’re money he spending? Then it’s not a gift from him,” one fan said at the time.

Another added, “Awww he buying her gift with her money.”

Burruss and Tucker never addressed those detractors’ remarks.