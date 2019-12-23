‘Really Not Thinking’: Ray J Says He Was ‘Mentally Petty’ When He Made the Song ‘I Hit It First’

Ray J recently stopped by the rapper N.O.R.E.‘s podcast “Drink Champs” and talked about a slew of topics, including his 2013 single “I Hit it First.”

The cut was about the singer and businessman’s former relationship to Kim Kardashian. And he released it once the reality star began dating Kanye West, whom she married one year later.

Ray J (left) said he regrets making the song “I Hit It First,” which was a dig at Kanye West and Kim Kardashian (right). (Photos: Paras Griffin/Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images, Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images)

By the title and the lyrics, it was immediately clear that Ray J wanted to send a dig at the Chicago rapper and possibly to Kardashian as well.

“But now baby chose to go West / We deep in the building she know that I kill ’em / I know that I hit it the best,” Ray J sang in the song.

During his interview on “Drink Champs,” which streams on Jay-Z‘s Tidal, the 38-year-old said he was in a different mindset when he made the song, one that wasn’t interested in taking the moral high ground.

“I think at that time, I was just mentally petty,” he told N.O.R.E. and the rapper’s co-host DJ EFN. “Mentally petty and just having too much fun.”

“What does that mean, mentally petty?” asked N.O.R.E.

“Really not thinking about the other side and what it might do and how it might make people feel,” answered Ray J. “Not just the other side of who I was talking about but just really the fans and people who like depend on you to do right.”

“Because I seen like over the years, some of the fans growing with me, they kind of got upset and kind of lost hope in me and I kind of felt that,” he added. “So I was like, ‘You know what?’ After that song I was just, like, let me rethink this whole thing.”

Ray J’s interview comes about a month after he and his wife Princess Love got into an argument in Las Vegas, right after the Soul Train Music Awards.

Love accused her husband of stranding her and their daughter Melody Love, then partying with “escorts and strippers.”

Ray J then went on “The Wendy Williams Show” shortly afterward and said the argument was all his fault. Currently, Love doesn’t have any photos of the singer on her Instagram page and she’s not on his.