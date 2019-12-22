‘Who Dat Woman?’: ‘Black Ink Crew’ Star Teddy Ruks Reportedly Jumps the Broom, and Fans Are Confused

Congratulations are in order for “Black Ink Crew” New York star Teddy Ruks.

The 36-year-old television personality reportedly tied the knot with a Korean Instagram model whose name is Euni. When and where the couple got married is not yet known, but Ruks seemingly hinted that he was a married man last month when he showed off his wedding band in several pictures.

Now an Instagram post from “9mag TV,” an account for Ryan Henry‘s tattoo shop, was shared on Monday, Dec. 16, congratulating Ruks and his new bride.

Teddy Ruks and his wife Euni. @9magtv/Instagram

“Congratulations #TeddyRuks Is Married 💍,” the post read.

Fans were immediately filled with confusion and questions.

“Harpo who dat woman? Lol 🤷🏾‍♀️ that’s was quick he was just with Tati..all the best nevertheless.🙏🏾”

“Teddy been through so many women on this he finally decided he wanna settle down and get married get the f–k out here but hey!”

“😮 wth this must be the 90 day fiance 😂 Anyone who sits on set as quiet as Teddy will always pull a 🐇 out of a 🎩💯”

“No he ain’t married 😂 who the hell his disrespectful ass marry? He’s a disrespectful towards women. Tell me y’all lying 🤔”

Ruks’ wife has never appeared on “Black Ink” and seems to be steering clear of the reality show.

(From left) Teddy Ruks, London, and Tati. (Photo: VH1 screen grabs)

The 36-year-old reality TV star is known for his multiple hookups and controversial relationships within the shop. The Black Ink shop manager was last known to be dating his co-star and newbie to the show, London, who he appeared to be taking things to the next level with. Ruks also got into an explosive verbal altercation with his ex-girlfriend Tati on the latest season of “Black Ink” after he found out she was dating another man. He even threatened to fire both of them.

Despite his past controversial relationships, it seems Ruks may have found love after all. Several folks have flooded him with congratulations.

“Congratulations Teddy 👏💕 if it’s real”

“This is cap but congrats Teddy if it ain’t chief”

“Congrats shariff 💕!! I thought he been married”