‘Looking Like A Whole Buffet’: Kenya Moore Dazzles In Metallic Purple Mini Dress

Age is truly nothing but a number for “Miss Gone With The Wind Fabulous,” Kenya Moore. The 48-year-old rocked a long-sleeve purple metallic mini-dress and silver strapped heels in Los Angeles, California.

She uploaded the dazzling photo to Instagram Dec. 20, writing, “Back against the wall ❤️.”

(Photo: Kenya Moore / @TheKenyaMoore Instagram)

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” reality star had fans swooning over her leggy photo.

“Back against the wall & foot on their NECKS SIS 🔥.”

“Yasssss hunty…..twirl baby twirl 😍😍😍.”

“You betta go, Ms. Kenya, looking like a whole buffet 🤣🤣❤️.”

“You look GOODT! Come on, TWIRL!”

“Come thru with the slayage – yes ma’am 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽👑.”

“You look like barbie 😍.”

But while a fan complimented the mother-of-one for having her foot on her haters’ necks, “Married to Medicine” reality star Quad Webb had her foot on Moore’s neck regarding her difficult relationship with her husband, Marc Daly.

While Webb and Moore appeared on an episode of Andy Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live,” the “M2M” star began asking questions about her marriage, which lead to some tension between she and the former beauty queen.

“Well, I’m going to let Andy ask the questions,” Moore responded.

Moore has been adamant about the struggles in her marriage with Daly. The two wed in 2017, and their marital woes seemed to began when Moore became pregnant with the couple’s one-year-old daughter, Brooklyn Doris Daly. “RHOA” viewers has witnessed Moore open up to castmates Kandi Burruss and Porsha Williams.

“We love each other but this thing just gets nasty sometimes, and I don’t want that,” she said. “I don’t want it for Brooklyn. I waited my whole life for her, and I was that little girl who was never protected and I will protect her,” she said to Burruss.