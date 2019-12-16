‘Girl, Don’t Play With Me’: Kenya Moore and Quad Webb Get Into Heated Exchange

Things were anything but peachy on “Watch What Happens Live” when the queen of twirling, Kenya Moore, and Quad Webb of “Married to Medicine” sat down with Andy Cohen.

It didn’t take long for claws to come out when Webb turned on her “Sister Circle” host skills and asked the returning “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Moore how she felt about her now estranged husband, Marc Daly, not having her back when he stated that Nene Leakes was a nice person despite the tumultuous history between the two women.

Video: Watch What Happens Live/Youtube)

“Nene was nice to me the first time I met all of you,” said Daly in a scene from a recent “RHOA” episode, an excerpt that was shown during Moore and Webb’s appearance on “Watch What Happens Live.” “I don’t have a problem with the woman. The woman is very nice,” added Daly as he doubled down on his stance.

Moore, who was visibly agitated by her husband not being in agreement with her that Leakes is not a nice person, thought that her husband would at least put on a united front. She also felt Webb should stay in her lane and out of her relationship with Daly.

“Well, I’m going to let Andy ask the questions,” responded Moore to Webb’s question about Daly. “Well, no, that’s the question I was going to ask,” said Cohen.

“She feels like this is your show so I shouldn’t ask anything. So she has to come back down to ‘Sister Circle’ for me to ask those questions,” said Webb to Cohen, who reiterated that they were simply asking the same question.

Not to be outdone in throwing shade, Moore quipped, “I love ‘Sister Circle,’ it’s a cute show.”

Fans had a mouthful to say about the exchange of words between two of Bravo’s queens of shade.

“Like little girl don’t play with me,” wrote a fan on YouTube of what she felt ran through Moore’s head after responding to Webb.

“I love Quad, I can tell she’s more direct now than she used to be.”

“This shit was petty and fantastic 😂🤣😂🤣 Quad was ready for all the 💨💨💨💨💨💨💨💨😂😂😂😂.”

“Quad thinks she can play with the girls from RHOA. Sweetheart, stay in your lane mam”

The two women withdrew their claws by the end of the interview. Webb even apologized to Moore for any shadiness that she had aimed at Moore in the past.

It’s only a matter of time before fans learn if bygones are in fact bygones.