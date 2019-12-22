‘It Makes Me Happy’: Chris Tucker Plays Secret Santa at Georgia School, Surprises Students With Gifts

Chris Tucker put smiles on the faces of a lot of children and their parents at Henry County Middle School in the Atlanta suburb of McDonough, Georgia, on Thursday, Dec. 19.

He did it by donating hundreds of gifts to students for the holidays. At the beginning of the school year, the children were asked to sign a Christmas wish list, but it wasn’t known that Tucker would be their Secret Santa. In total, about 300 Henry County families received gifts at the school, which were waiting for them when they arrived.

Chris Tucker recently donated hundreds of new toys to school children in Georgia. (Photo: Lisa O’Connor/AFP via Getty Images Entertainment)

The actor and comedian, who’s probably best known for playing detective James Carter in the “Rush Hour” films, has his own 501(c)(3) organization called the Chris Tucker Foundation. And it was through that foundation that he donated the toys.

Reportedly, Tucker got all of the gifts together in under six short days.

“We raise money all year to do things like this, and if anybody needs something we want to help out,” he told WSB-TV in Atlanta. “The little we can do, if that makes them happy, it makes me happy.”

Besides swooping in with new toys for schoolchildren, Tucker’s foundation also puts on a musical theater program for kids ages 7-17 called “Camp Spotlight.”

Plus, each year he gives scholarships for people pursuing a two- or four-year degree. And he works with New Life Tabernacle Church of God In Christ in Atlanta to help combat homelessness.

Some of the toys the children received included bicycles, “Star Wars” action figures and scooters, which they started enjoying right on the spot.

In other related news, Tucker recently hosted TV One’s annual Urban One Honors on Dec. 5 at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland.

Some of the people honored at the event include Missy Elliott, Jamie Foxx and Chance the Rapper.

According to a press release, the ceremony honors “The accomplishments of individuals who have made extraordinary contributions in entertainment, media, music, fashion, sports, education and the community.”

The event will be televised on Jan. 20, 2020, at 8 p.m. EST on TV One.