‘Baddies That Can Throw Down’: Keyshia Ka’oir Thrills Fans with Her Fashions and Grilling Skills

Keyshia Ka’oir was burning it up on the grill and the ‘Gram this week.

The entrepreneur and wife of Atlanta rapper Gucci Mane showed off her grilling skills in a video posted to Instagram on Friday, sending fans into a frenzy. In the clip, Ka’oir, clad in Gucci from head to toe, lets out a playful laugh as she she struggles to turn a piece of smoking hot jerk chicken.

“Tek ova di jerk pan 🇯🇲,” she captioned the post.

Fans lauded Ka’oir’s skills on the grill, but were equally impressed by her bountiful booty — and beauty.

“Okaaaayyyyy!!!! Loookin’ fiyaaaaaa as she grills!!!😻😻😻,” one user commented on the video.

A fellow fan agreed, writing: “She not only FINE… but mi girl can throw down 😍😍😍.”

“Yasssss 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 baddies that can throw down!!!!” another chimed in.

One fan swooned over the Jamaican native’s beauty, saying she looked “absolutely gorgeous,” while another added her banging body “got me craving jerk & festival now 🤤”

Ka’oir is no stranger to shutting down the internet with her fashion forward looks. Just last month, the self-made businesswoman left fans awestruck as she showed off her diamond bling, a new bob haircut and flawless makeup look.

In the clip, posted to Instagram, she wore a glitzy pair of diamond earrings, along with the 100-carat emerald-cut “Mrs Davis” necklace gifted to her by Gucci for their two-year wedding anniversary. Ka’oir beams with pride as the wife of a star rapper, but has made it clear that she was self made and successful before meeting the “So Icy” rapper back in 2010.

For one, Ka’oir, 34, is the founder and CEO of her own fitness wear brand featuring a line of patented, trademarked fat burners to help people lose weight and keep it off. The line includes a waist slimmer, thigh and arm “erasers,” and even a 2-week meal plan.

“I now have a passion for fitness,” her website reads. “My entire family is involved. My husband has lost over 70lbs! Simply amazing!”

Watch more in the video below.