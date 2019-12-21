‘Did Your Son Dress You?’: Angela Simmons’ Recent Fashion Pic Derails After Fans Roast Her ‘Bum Look’

It looks like Angela Simmons committed a fashion faux pas this week.

The “Growing Up Hip Hop” fashionista showed off her vibrant, mixed print ensemble that was a win with some folks but a fashion mistake for others. She took to Instagram on Thursday night and posted fashion photos of herself wearing a white tee, a black and yellow blazer with a yellow faux fur stole, army cargo pants and mismatched colored sneakers.

Simmons posed outside in the snow for an impromptu Instagram photo shoot and added in her caption, “Can’t break the rules … when you make them 💫 wearing yellow for @4kira4moms !! #BeRealNeverSellOut.”

The 4Kira4Moms foundation was founded by her good friend Charles Johnson, who lost his wife Kira Dixon Johnson to maternal death. Simmons wore yellow attire to support the cause.

Angela Simmons. @angelasimmons/Instagram

Although her post received over 22,000 likes, several fans were unimpressed with her style choice.

“No ma’am 🙅 did your son dress you today?”

“No now you can do better than that! #thtway do I see two differe color shoes or nah 🤔”

“Romeo got you second guessing yourself, you were already on the right track, that is the bum look, go back to being sexy, @angelasimmons”

“You look like a Nigerian prince. Yeah this ain’t it”

“Not feeling it sorry 👎 wtf is going on here!”

Simmons’ fashion faux pas look comes nearly a week after her recent drama with former friend and “GUHH” co-star Romeo Miller.

The pair announced they were no longer friends during the Dec. 5 season premiere of the We TV series. Miller claimed their friendship was doing him “more harm than good” while also throwing shade at Simmons’ slew of Instagram thirst traps.

Romeo Miller and Angela Simmons. (Photos: @romeomiller/Instagram, @angelasimmons/Instagram)

He later clarified his stance and wrote via Instagram on Dec. 13, “I will never unfriend someone over what they post on social media 😂 … As far as Me and Ang (just like others in my life), we haven’t been close in years, and I refuse to live a lie on tv.”

The 32-year-old mother claimed she had no idea why Miller stopped communicating with her. She also accused him of breaking his promise to be there for her after her ex-fiancé Sutton Tennyson was tragically killed in November 2018.

As of now, the two “GUHH” stars, who were once possible love interests, are no longer on speaking terms.