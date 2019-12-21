‘Come On, Cheekbones’: Cynthia Bailey’s Profile Pic Has Fans Swooning

Cynthia Bailey is flourishing and embracing all of her good looks and took to Instagram to upload a flawless off-guard selfie Wednesday.

“When u look in the mirror, do you like the person u see?” Bailey captioned her photo before hashtagging “self-love.”

Cynthia Bailey. @CynthiaBailey10/Instagram

Bailey’s selfie had fans swooning in her comments, as it is clear the reality star is aging like fine wine.

“Edges ✅, Cheekbones ✅, Smize ✅.”

“Extremely nice profile with those cheekbones for days 😍.”

“Profile for the GODS!!!!!! YASSSSSSSS BEAUTIFUL QUEEN!!!!!!💞💞💞💞💞.”

“Come on, cheekbones!!!!!”

“Jaw for dayssss!!!🙌🙌🙌🔥👌.”

“Those cheekbones 🔥🔥🔥.”

“C’mon jaws, cheeks, and edges!! 🖤😍💣.”

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star has a knack for staying moisturized and glowing. She gave fans Tina Turner vibes Monday, Dec. 9, while rocking a kinky-curly blond Afro, a black gown, and showcasing her long legs.

That look was also a win with her followers.

“Ms. Bailey still got this model pose on point my God 😍😍😍😍🔥👌🏾stunning.”

“Skin is glowing.”

“What else is popping! Model Bailey!!👌🏾.”

“Got that Tina thing going on💃❗ @cynthiabailey10 💕💣💥💢❗.”

While Bailey is embracing the importance of self-love, perhaps her soon-to-be husband Mike Hill is adding to her glow.

The Fox sportscaster proposed to Bailey Friday, July 26, at the grand opening of her wine cellar, The Bailey Wine Cellar, in Atlanta. The couple dated for 14 months before Hill popped the question.

The 48-year-old proposed to Bailey with a five-carat princess-cut solitaire ring with Bailey’s daughter, Hill’s two daughters, close loved ones, and the “RHOA” cast present. This would mark the second marriage for both Hill and Bailey.

Bailey was previously married to entrepreneur Peter Thomas in 2010, but the two split in 2016.

Bailey and Hill met on the “Steve” show in early 2018 after the host Steve Harvey presented the reality star with potential matches. Hill was the lucky chosen one.