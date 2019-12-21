‘Bad B–tch Complex’: Reginae Carter Knocks Fans Out of the Park With Super ‘Fly’ Looks

Reginae Carter has once again gotten her Instagram followers all hot and bothered after she posted a series of photos in this sexy number.

The “T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle” star took to Instagram on Thursday evening and uploaded a beauty shot of herself. She showed off her casual style sense, wearing a white, red and green Gucci T-shirt, cuffed jeans, a brown Sherpa jacket and white sneakers.

Reginae Carter. @colormenae/Instagram

Carter accessorized her fashion look with a $3,000 red Chanel purse. She also flossed her bone-straight jet black tresses and a simple makeup look. Fiercely posing outside, the young actress captioned her post “Fun Fact: My new Hobby is getting flyer than the day before 🤷🏾‍♀️.”

In no time, fans began raving about the star’s looks.

“Nae is hot like fire 🔥💯 now thassa bad b–ch complex 💙 for you. Period pooh 😍.”

“Your so beautiful queen ❤️ definitely not a big Gucci fan but this is a cute look! I gotta copy this. U so fyeee 🔥😍🥵 sis”

“Naeeee✨ u my woman crush everyday 💙 ‘cus all i do is dress to impress & love don’t live here no more’ yess Nae”

“@colormenae can’t do no wrong in my eyes. Loving the fit and you looking amazing as usual.”

The 21-year-old reality television star debuted new black ringlets and a high-glam makeup look last week and garnered thousands of comments from fans in awe of her beauty and style.

Reginae Carter. (Photo: @colormenae/Instagram)

Not only has Carter been focused on looking “bomb,” she’s been stepping out of her father and mother’s shadows and paving a way for herself in the entertainment industry. She’s been concentrating on her acting career and landed a role in the Lifetime film “Pride and Prejudice: Atlanta,” which premiered in June. The star wrote via Instagram at the time, “I just wanna cry !! Mama and daddy, I made it !! Everybody make sure you guys watch #prideandprejudiceatlanta on @lifetimetv June 1st.”

She also recently starred in TV One’s new holiday film “Dear Santa, I Need a Date,” which premiered on Sunday, Dec. 8. She starred alongside “Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood” star Ray J Norwood in the film.