‘Bad B–tch Complex’: Reginae Carter Knocks Fans Out of the Park With Super ‘Fly’ Looks

Reginae Carter has once again gotten her Instagram followers all hot and bothered after she posted a series of photos in this sexy number.
The “T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle” star took to Instagram on Thursday evening and uploaded a beauty shot of herself. She showed off her casual style sense, wearing a white, red and green Gucci T-shirt, cuffed jeans, a brown Sherpa jacket and white sneakers.
Carter accessorized her fashion look with a $3,000 red Chanel purse. She also flossed her bone-straight jet black tresses and a simple makeup look. Fiercely posing outside, the young actress captioned her post “Fun Fact: My new Hobby is getting flyer than the day before 🤷🏾♀️.”
In no time, fans began raving about the star’s looks.
“Nae is hot like fire 🔥💯 now thassa bad b–ch complex 💙 for you. Period pooh 😍.”
“Your so beautiful queen ❤️ definitely not a big Gucci fan but this is a cute look! I gotta copy this. U so fyeee 🔥😍🥵 sis”
“Naeeee✨ u my woman crush everyday 💙 ‘cus all i do is dress to impress & love don’t live here no more’ yess Nae”
“@colormenae can’t do no wrong in my eyes. Loving the fit and you looking amazing as usual.”
The 21-year-old reality television star debuted new black ringlets and a high-glam makeup look last week and garnered thousands of comments from fans in awe of her beauty and style.
Not only has Carter been focused on looking “bomb,” she’s been stepping out of her father and mother’s shadows and paving a way for herself in the entertainment industry. She’s been concentrating on her acting career and landed a role in the Lifetime film “Pride and Prejudice: Atlanta,” which premiered in June. The star wrote via Instagram at the time, “I just wanna cry !! Mama and daddy, I made it !! Everybody make sure you guys watch #prideandprejudiceatlanta on @lifetimetv June 1st.”
She also recently starred in TV One’s new holiday film “Dear Santa, I Need a Date,” which premiered on Sunday, Dec. 8. She starred alongside “Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood” star Ray J Norwood in the film.