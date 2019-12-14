‘Okay But Tht Lippie SUS’: Reginae Carter Lights Up the Internet With New Look

Between snagging roles like the one she did in the TV One film “Dear Santa, I Need a Date” and being Lil Wayne‘s famous daughter, Reginae Carter spends some of her time wowing people on social media.

Sometimes she’ll do it by showing off her figure, other times she’ll post an outfit that people love. And now she’s blowing folks away with a makeup and hair photo.

Reginae Carter caused a stir after she posted a new hair and makeup photo. (Photo: Paras Griff/Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images)

On Thursday, the 21-year-old shared a pic of herself in a short black sweat top, gray yoga pants and makeup that many considered flawless.

“She high class, Henny in a wine glass,” Carter captioned the photo, which over 90,000 people have already viewed.

And afterwards, the comments came in droves, as well as the compliments.

“OKAY BUT THT LIPPIE SUS !!!! 🤩👏🏾” one person wrote.

“A woman that looks beautiful without make up but still make make up look good ooooh Queen nae nae @colormenae,” another person commented.

“Makeup bomb sis,” wrote someone else.

And there were also plenty of comments about Carter’s hair, which looked long and full in the photo.

“Honey, your hair is really beautiful. I like your sharing,” one of her fans stated.

“This dark hair👏👏👏, keep it Nae,” another person suggested.

“Yasss black hair is so it!” wrote a third fan.

And someone who agreed with those two people told Carter the “Jet black hair is so u😍.”

Earlier this week, the “T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle” star posted a photo of herself in a blue sequined dress and open-toed shoes, which received massive attention. Many liked the dress, as well as Carter’s long brown locks, but a bunch of folks commented on her toes and said she has lovely feet.

Carter’s movie “Dear Santa, I Need a Date,” also starring Ray J and B. Simone, premiered on Dec. 8.