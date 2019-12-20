‘Go Baby!’: Kenya Moore’s 1-Year-Old Daughter Surprises Fans After Passing This Milestone

It looks like Kenya Moore‘s baby girl is on the move!

One-year-old Brooklyn Doris Daly took Moore’s fans by surprise last week, after reaching a new milestone. The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” actress captured her daughter walking for the first time.

Moore took to Instagram on Wednesday, Dec. 11, and posted a video of baby Brooklyn making her way through their home and taking a few solid steps along the way. The toddler slightly held onto the couch, before walking on her own for a few seconds and falling back into her crawling position.

Kenya Moore’s 1-year-old daughter Brooklyn Daly. @thekenyamoore/Instagram

A proud Moore wrote in her caption, “Taking my first steps!!!! #miraclebaby #babybrooklyn 👶🏽💗.”

Several fans applauded the 1-year-old for hitting a new milestone.

“Awwwww, OUR baby is walking. Watch out for baby twirl ❤️! Go baby girl!”

“Uh-oh look who walking 😍💖 oh my goodnesss she is a live baby doll!! Beautiful baby Kenya! So cute”

“Aww, that’s so sweet to see Brooklyn taking first steps. ❤️ This is so precious and beautiful. It warms my heart to see my babies take their first steps”

“Omg she walking already?! 👏 Very soon you’ll be running behind her ❤️ cherish these darling moments”

Moore has appeared to be raising Brooklyn largely as a single mom as she continues co-parenting with her estranged husband Marc Daly. The pair announced in separate statements in September that they would seek to end their two-year marriage.

Kenya Moore, baby Brooklyn, Marc Daly. (Photo: @thekenyamoore/Instagram)

“It is with profound sadness that I regret to inform my fans that I am divorcing my husband Marc Daly,” read Moore’s statement. “Due to recent and ongoing circumstances, I can no longer continue in the marriage. My sole concern and focus is and will always be my daughter, Brooklyn, my miracle baby. She was made in love and true commitment. I ask for our privacy to be respected moving forward.”

Daly echoed Moore’s professed privacy concerns and putting their child first in his own statement.

As of now, Moore has focused all of her attention on Brooklyn. In late September, the mother-daughter duo stuck around in Greece after Moore had been there with her “RHOA” co-stars on their annual cast trip. She and Brooklyn visited the island of Santorini as well as the Acropolis of Athens.