‘The Door Is Open for the Millionth Time’: Nene Leakes and Porsha Williams’ Photo Gives Fans ‘Hope’ of Reconciliation

Nene Leakes and every single “Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast mate, especially Porsha Williams, have gone from sister-friends to enemies and seemingly back to friends again over the course of the show’s twelve seasons.

In a photo Leakes posted to Instagram, she and Marlo Hampton, Shamea Morton, and Williams are posted up and all smiles for the RHOA matriarch’s 52nd birthday. It was an unexpected sighting that most fans had not seen in years.

(From left) Shamea Morton, Marlo Hampton, Nene Leakes, Porsha Williams. @neneleakes/Instagram)

“LOVE TO SEE IT!!!”

“The door is open for the millionth time 😭🔥.” To which another RHOA fan quickly responded, “don’t worry, next season it will be closed and locked again.”

Another fan chimed in with, “they may as well take that door off.”

Still others were simply happy to see the four women united again, even if the moment proves to be short-lived.

“As long as it keeps opening there is hope!! 👏🏽💕❤️”

“Sooooo loving this group RIGHT HERE!!!”

In the past, fans have witnessed Leakes tearing up her friendship contract with Cynthia Bailey and dish out a many “girl, bye” during heated moments, and close a mythical revolving door on her so-called friends.

Nene has fallen out with Williams on more than one occasion over allegations of her ‘lil’ sis’ telling producers Nene was planting piping hot tea to stir up mess between others.

While Gregg Leakes, Nene’s husband, was battling cancer, the actress and Broadway star even fell out with longtime friend Hampton over a lack of support during her trying time.

Friend of the show Morton has even found herself in the trenches of friendship woes with Williams. From questions of loyalty to Morton’s issues with Williams and former cast mate Phaedra Parks’ friendship, the duo have experienced their fair share of growing pains.

With the women of “RHOA,” history has been known to repeat itself time and time again. So, the inevitable falling-out with at least one of the women in the photo is sure to happen in the future.