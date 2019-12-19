‘It Is What It Is’: Chrissy Lampkin Refuses to Apologize About ‘LHHNY’ Fight With Kimbella, Yandy Reveals How Emily Incited the Incident

It seems new details have surfaced about Chrissy Lampkin‘s season 2 fight with Kimbella Vanderhee.

For those who don’t know, Lampkin and Vanderhee got into a nasty brawl nearly eight years ago on “Love and Hip Hop: New York.” Ahead of the show’s new season 10 premiere, which aired on Dec. 16, the two cast mates along with their costar Yandy Smith-Harris re-watched the showdown and gave their honest reactions.

Surprisingly, Lampkin said she didn’t regret the fight with Vanderhee.

(From left) Chrissy Lampkin, Kimbella Vanderhee, Yandy Smith-Harris. (Photos: VH1 screenshots)

“I know this is going to sound a little crazy, but I’m not sorry for what I did,” she told VH1 producers. “I’m sorry it was her [Vanderhee], but I felt how I felt. … It is what it is. … That was a time where I felt like she was purposely disrespecting my girlfriend.”

At the time, Vanderhee told Emily B., Lampkin’s best friend, that she’d slept with her longtime boyfriend Fabolous. Lampkin felt it was disrespectful of her cast mate to make those remarks and ended up fighting Vanderhee for her actions.

“Initially, I didn’t want to tell Emily in front of everyone,” Vanderhee explained. “I wanted to take her to the side and let her know, but things got crazy.”

Smith-Harris, Vanderhee’s off-and-on best friend, claimed it was Emily B. who incited the fight. She apparently confronted Vanderhee about sleeping with Fab, which the cameras didn’t show. In response to Emily’s question, Vanderhee admitted to being involved with the rapper, which apparently upset Lampkin and caused her to go off.

Chrissy Lampkin and Kimbella Vanderhee. (Photos: VH1 screenshots)

After going almost 10 years without speaking, Lampkin and Vanderhee finally discussed their brawl and put aside their differences.

Social media users have had a lot to say about the incident following the co-stars’ reactions.

“Look at her Emily could’ve spoke up for herself not to mention yes Kim could’ve told her privately but Chrissy took it to far jumping on her. She still won’t even apologize 🤦‍♀️ smh.”

“This was suppose to be a ladies gathering to lift Emily up. N you just volunteered to let girlfriend know you f-cked her man. I bet Kimbella wont b making NO more of those announcements 😂!”

“Damn Yandy added a key detail!.. kimbella didnt say it to be spiteful, she was asked. Chrissy was wrong, as a woman! You can have your friends back, without making it your fight.”