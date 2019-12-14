‘Goodbye’: 5 Times Celebrities Stormed Out Of Interviews

Celebrities typically aren’t at a loss for words when promoting their latest projects, but there a few instances where they’ve become tight-lipped or frustrated to the point of no return.

Some of these moments went viral once they were caught on camera and became a part of pop culture history.

Check out five celebrities who exited stage left during an interview when they were asked the wrong question.

Rihanna attends Fenty Beauty’s one-year anniversary gala at Sephora inside JCPenney on Sept. 14, 2018, in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty)

1. Rihanna

The “What’s My Name” singer brought an interview during a media tour for her debut film “Battleship” to an abrupt stop when asked about her personal life. The reporter asked the Barbados-born singer how frustrating it was to be linked to other Hollywood A-listers and the mood immediately changed.

“It’s very frustrating. Almost as frustrating as being asked about it,” replied Rihanna.

Chris Brown at his concert after party at Gold Room on May 3, 2017, in Atlanta. (Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage)

2. Chris Brown

While speaking with Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts, the singer was asked about a restraining order being relaxed in the aftermath of a domestic incident with singer Rihanna. After the interview and a planned performance, Brown allegedly stormed off the set and into the green room where a chair was thrown, shattering a window.

He later tweeted, ” I’m so over people bringing this past s**t up!!! Yet we praise Charlie Sheen and other celebs for there [sic] bulls**t.”

The feds are trying to determine if R. Kelly has VHS tapes that show him sexually abusing young girls. (Photo: Prince Williams / WireImages via Getty Images)

3. R. Kelly

The R&B crooner behind the “The Chocolate Factory” will not participate in an interview where he’s being asked ‘negative’ questions, and he made it known during a 2015 HuffPost Live sit down with Caroline Modarressy-Tehrani.

“I did not come here to get interrogated. I didn’t come here for a deposition,” quipped Kelly when asked if he had a healthy relationship with sex. “This interview is over. Thank you so much. You’re so beautiful.”

Malik Yoba attends Premiere Of Roadside Attraction’s “American Woman” at ArcLight Hollywood on June 5, 2019, in Hollywood. (Photo: Leon Bennett/FilmMagic)

4. Malik Yoba

He says he loves all women, including trans, but if asked about allegations of having past sexual encounters with underage transwomen, Malik will shut the conversation down. In an interview with The Root, the “New York Undercover” actor became visibly agitated when asked what response he has for people on social media claiming he isn’t an ally to the trans community.

“We’re done, bro…I don’t appreciate this at all. I don’t appreciate this s**t at all, homie. What the f**k is wrong with you. This my f*****g life! That’s f****d up man. Don’t tell me s**t.”

Naomi Campbell. (Photo: YouTube screenshot)

5. Naomi Campbell

During a 2010 interview with ABC News, a reporter asked the supermodel about a blood diamond she allegedly received from former Liberian leader Charles Taylor. The problem? Charles Taylor was accused of trying to control the diamond mines in Sierra Leone when it was a war zone. He was also on trial for war crimes at the time.

“Thank you so much, goodbye,” said Naomi as she knocked a camera to the ground and walked off.