‘So Beautiful’: Fans in Awe as Serena Williams Gushes Over Her ‘Sister Soulmate’ Venus Williams

Serena Williams wrote some touching words about her older sister Venus Williams on Sunday, and a bunch of people reacted to it.

Serena wrote the caption next to an Instagram photo of Venus standing on a beach in a polka dot green dress and wearing some flats. Her big sister also rocked a curly Afro with a purplish tint. And considering the nice shot of the sky and ocean in the background, some might call it the perfect picture.

Serena Williams (right) posted a touching message about her older sister Venus Williams (left) ,and a lot of people seemed to love it. (Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images Sport via Getty Images)

“Doubles partner sister soulmate one of my fav sisters @venuswilliams,” wrote Serena in the caption.

Then, underneath in the comments section, Serena’s followers used words like “beautiful,” “gorgeous” and “stunning” to describe Venus.

“So Beautiful and so luv her hair 🔥💚💖,” one person wrote.

“This is the very best pic that I have EVER seen of you!!!!!” someone else let Venus know.

“Omg that picture needs to be framed that’s an amazing pic of Venus!” a third person commented.

@serenawilliams/Instagram





And someone else asked, “Is this a young Whitney Houston?”

The two sisters also shared a video of themselves on board a yacht and dancing in bikinis, which people also seemed to love.

Posted on Saturday, Dec. 7, the clip has already racked up over 2 million views. And the photo that shows Venus on the beach in the green dress has been liked over 300,000 times.

“Two Bad Queens,” someone wrote underneath the yacht video.

“Sister duo. come thruuuuuu ,” wrote someone else.

“Sisters Bonding time, Priceless 🤗❤️,” a third person commented.

And another person complimented Serena and her toned physique.

“I need to borrow your six pack,” that follower wrote. “Thanks.”